Curiosities of the Mercedes W 124 500 E

This spring they have been fulfilled 30 years since the Mercedes 500 E went on sale Presented at the 1990 Paris Motor Show, a wolf in sheep’s clothing developed and practically manufactured by Porsche for Mercedes, and which has gone down in history as a true myth for any petrolhead. Next we tell you three curiosities unveiled by Porsche to commemorate that 30th anniversary.

1) Saved Porche from possible bankruptcy

In several the Stuttgart firm has occasionally flirted with bankruptcy before the new millennium, although fortunately all of them have succeeded. It was 1988 when Daimler-Benz AG commissioned the Porsche division that would later become known as Porsche Engineering the “design and experimental series development on the basis of the W 124 “.

At that time, Porsche saw how exports did not flow as they did a few years ago and its profits were decreasing. However, the so-called “Project 2758” turned out to be a success, producing 20 units daily to complete the 10,479 manufactured copies of the German sedan.

2) Every 500 E it traveled more than 120 km to complete its manufacture

The making of this very special W 124 it was a real logistical challenge. Mercedes had no space in its facilities to accommodate a production line, so the main body components that it shared with the rest of its range brothers traveled 30 km from Sindelfingen to the Porsche facilities in Zuffenhausen. There the complete bodywork was assembled by adding the different pieces specifically designed by the 911 brand, such as the front spolier or the widened wings, so that once that bodywork was finished it would go the reverse way to be painted at the star factory. .

This was followed by a new trip to Porsche to finish manufacturing the 500 E and where components such as the entire powertrain were installed. So that, It took 18 days to create each unit, which had twice completed the round trip between Sindelfingen and Zuffenhausen, or what is the same, 120 km.

3) It only had four seats to accommodate the rear differential

According to Porsche, participated in the development of more than 90% of the components of the 500 E, later known as E 500 with restyling. It was a true sleeper that was aesthetically different from the other members of the range by a bodywork 56 mm wider and 23 mm lower, as well as more muscular fins and specific wheels, in addition to only having versions of four seats, since the center seat in the rear row had to be removed in order to accommodate a larger differential.

The rest of the mechanical section is completed with the well-known Five-liter V8 block inherited directly from the SL with 326 hp and 470 Nm of torque associated with a four-speed automatic transmission, achieving this whole set still quite surprising performance today: 5.9 seconds for 0 to 100 km / h and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km / h. Likewise, after several internal discussions it was finally agreed to equip it with a considerably more powerful and unique braking equipment in the range.