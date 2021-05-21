Curiosities of JLO! That you did not know

Jennifer Lynn Lopez, better known as JLo, is an actress, singer, songwriter, dancer, she is also a record producer and not only that! She is also a fashion designer! WTF! She is basically a goddess, we will tell you all the details of some curiosities that you probably did not know about J.Lo.

JLo was the first Latina actress to earn a million dollars, for playing Selena in the “Selena the movie” movie that belonged to Hollywood.

She, is something like Regina George, sorry is that we love Regina George, she insured her famous and big goddess ass for the amount of nothing more and nothing less than 6,000,000 dollars. QUE! We all want her butt, we really do.

JLo, not only has the sexiest buttocks, but she has been named the sexiest woman in the world twice! And as! She is precious but not only her beauty is what builds her, JLo, is a tremendously capable and intelligent woman, she has managed to channel and reinvest her money, to the point of becoming an important businesswoman, as well as being a talented singer and actress. Simply an iconic example of an ideal woman to follow!

She also has her little tricks like every woman, and it is that she in public events has confessed to wearing a Spanx girdle that makes her pretend to look like a slimmer size !.

It is rumored that one of the reasons why he separated from Marc Anthony is that the Latin singer and songwriter had sick jealousy for his ex-wife in addition to knowing of the existence of risque home videos of his previous partner.

Man! JLo is a goddess, whatever they say, she is our goddess for Music News! It had to be said and it was said!