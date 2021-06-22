Curiosities of Chris Pratt, the new Hollywood hero

Chris Pratt, without any doubt, is the brightest star in today’s cinema. In fact, we go a little further: Chris Pratt is the star that Hollywood needed. Pratt has charisma, he’s handsome, he’s funny, he knows how to act and he knows how to choose his roles well, as well as being quite jealous of his private life. We met him a few years ago in the series ‘Parks & Recreation’ playing good old Andy, which has given us one of the most used gifs on the internet.

Giphy

We saw him in ‘Everwood’ too, but where he made the leap to fame and the general public was thanks to Marvel and his Star Lord from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ back in 2014. Marvel’s commitment to a new group of strangers him It went well and Pratt’s charisma did the rest. In addition, in 2014 he gave voice to Emmet in ‘The Lego Movie’, a film that also worked very well with the public. But there was still the main course to come: ‘Jurassic World’. The return of the dinosaurs blew up the box office of half the world and Pratt became an idol of the masses.

Married to Anna Faris for 8 years (in 2017 they divorced), he remarried in 2019 to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Despite everything, the actor takes great care of his private life and he is not known of any kind of scandal. He has managed to hide his ultra-conservative personality from the general public (the Church he attends promotes conversion therapies, is a defender of the Second Amendment and loves to go hunting), and that has earned him an image of good-natured, jovial and friendly .

