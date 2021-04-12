Curiosities about tornadoes

How are they produced?

Scientifically, these phenomena are rotating air columns that connect at the top with a storm cloud (cumulonimbus type) and at the base with the earth’s surface. Air that rises in storm updrafts can begin to rotate when affected by winds blowing in different directions. However, for a tornado to develop it is essential that the air rotates close to the ground, and this only happens when, in storms, the air sinks into the ground and spreads in the form of gusts over the earth’s surface.

In this way, the warmer air begins to rise while the cold one descends, forming currents that generate the rotation. The air closest to the ground accelerates as it approaches the axis of rotation, originating from the ground the ‘funnel’ structure of tornadoes.