Curiosities about the solar system

When you look at the stars, what do you think about? That we are not alone? In the vastness of everything around us?

The universe is filled with billions of star systems. What exactly is a solar system? Located within galaxies, it is made up of at least one star and a number of objects that travel around it, including planets, dwarf planets, moons, asteroids, comets, and meteoroids. In essence, it is a group of celestial bodies located within the Milky Way. In the center of these bodies is the Sun, which is orbited by eight planets; more than 150 moons; and millions of meteoroids, comets, asteroids, and a handful of dwarf planets (we still feel it for Pluto).

The Sun is at the center of it all, that bright 4.5 billion-year-old star that accounts for 99 percent of the total mass of the solar system.

The solar system that houses the place we call home is a mysterious and fascinating corner. After all, it is home to the only life we ​​know of within the observable universe. By studying our own solar system, astronomers are beginning to understand how life was created and what the future holds for Earth.

There is a lot to wonder about space. The fact is, we still don’t know all the answers to that. We know it is vast and beautiful, but we are not really sure how vast (or how beautiful it is) given the technology we have right now.

The simple act of looking in our own backyard helps us understand the entire universe, as well as expand everyone’s imagination into what life really is within the cosmos.

Despite our current ignorance, some of the things we know are quite mind-boggling to us. In this new photo gallery we share a lot of fascinating facts about our solar system.

Read on and discover some of the weirdest facts about planets, dwarf planets, comets, and other incredible objects around our solar system. Learn new curiosities about the Sun, the asteroid belt, terrestrial planets, gas giants and a variety of interesting information about this, our solar system.