Curiosities about the sense of hearing

How hearing works

The outer ear (called the pinna) is the part of cartilage and skin that we have on the outside of the head. It works like a megaphone, because the sound waves that are collected through the outer ear travel to the ear canal. For its part, the auditory canal is the part of the ear hole that can be easily seen when we look at an ear closely.

The sound waves get through the ear canal and reach the eardrum (tympanic membrane). And, just like when a drum is struck, the connective tissue membrane vibrates when sound waves hit it. In this way, the vibrations travel through the eardrum and enter the middle ear, also known as the tympanic cavity. The tympanic cavity is lined with mucosa, air, and has auditory bones (tiny bones called the hammer, anvil, and stapes).

According to the National Library of Medicine, as the bones vibrate, the stirrup pushes in and out on a membrane called the oval window. Thus, they manage to transmit the vibrations to the inner ear and the cochlea, a spiral-shaped structure (similar to a snail) filled with fluid that contains the organ of Corti (that is, the hearing receptor organ). The cells of this organ, in turn, translate vibrations into electrical impulses that the sensory nerves send to the brain.