Formula E is the ideal testing ground for car manufacturers and also that of any company involved in the electric car industry, such as tire manufacturers or charging facility providers. This championship, which already accumulates six seasons of history, has provided unmatched knowledge about the behavior of electric cars in different scenarios, weather conditions and at high speeds, in the demanding environment of maximum competition.

Formula E cars equip inside 800 V, 52 kWh capacity lithium-ion batteries, designed and manufactured by McLaren Applied Technologies. The battery pack weighs 385 kg., more than a third of the total car, and are the key component in the evolution of the single-seaters and, therefore, the championship. Until the arrival of the current chassis, the Gen2 that was introduced in the 2018/2019 season, the batteries had a capacity of 28 kWh, so their capacity has practically doubled after four years of evolution.

In addition to increasing the power of the Formula E engine and its benefits, the arrival of the new batteries has allowed complete 45-minute races to be contested without the drivers having to go through the pits to make a change of car, as was the case in the first four seasons.

Of course, the pilot’s work is key to manage available energy and being able to reach the goal in each race. Because driving the maximum all the time and squeezing the 200 kW (270 hp) that the car delivers in the race (250 kW, 335 hp, in classification), could be placed in the lead and distance itself from the rest of the rivals, but the energy of its battery would be consumed before crossing the checkered flag.

In this way, while competing in the narrow urban circuits of Formula E, the pilot must have an eye on energy management and try to save and recover as much electricity as possible, always advised by the team of engineers and their strategic decisions and simulations. To do so, you must lift your foot off the accelerator … But only at the end of the straights, just before braking, and operate a lever to activate the regeneration of the battery.

How does a Formula E car recharge?

Formula E batteries can only be recharged outside the qualifying session and race, or while the car is in a closed park, period in which the teams cannot even touch the vehicle. Once the car is in the box, the team’s technicians are responsible for disconnecting the battery, always with safety equipment that protects them from any type of electric shock, and they connect it to a charger. Before accessing the battery, they must make sure that it is safe to remove it, which is indicated by indicators located in the vehicle itself.

The 52 kWh batteries allow Formula E cars not to stop in the pits during the race.

The chargers to which the battery is connected are provided by Enel X, the official intelligent charging partner of the championship. The Enel X JuicePump80 FE, charger designed specifically for this championship, has a capacity of 80 kW and is able to load a Formula E in about 75 minutes, although the exact time depends on the temperature at which the battery is. This is enough time to fully load a car, for example between qualifying and the race.

During each ePrix of the championship, each team has two chargers to connect their batteries and monitor their recharge. Complying with the standards of Formula E, the chargers receive electrical energy from huge generators that have been adapted by the company AquaFuel to be glycerin-fed. This alcohol, present in oils, animal and vegetable fats, is commonly used for the manufacture of cosmetics, syrups, lubricants for food-producing machines or in the textile industry. Its combustion has no emissions and the liquid is non-toxic: you can even drink it!

The world of motor and street cars advance thanks to Formula E

Formula E has given electric motorsport and all its possibilities unmatched visibility, and is also serving as a testing ground for all companies and brands involved. As with Formula 1 in the past, the electric single-seater championship brings key experience to the evolution of the electrified car industry in terms of performance, battery capacity and charging processes.

The Spanish company QEV Technologies, specialized in the design, manufacture and development of electric cars, has participated in Formula E from the first season of the championship. They technically supported the NEXTEV team, which won the first title in play with Nelson Piquet Jr. at the wheel, and later became a technical partner of Mahindra Racing, a relationship that continues to this day. Since the 2019/2020 season they have also provided technical support to the Chinese team NIO 333.

The experience accumulated in the electric championship has served QEV Technologies to apply the technology to street vehicles created at the company’s headquarters in Montmeló, such as the BAIC Arcfox-7 or the exclusive Hispano-Suiza Carmen.