Curiosities about Stephen Hawking, 3 years after his death

7. He had a party for time travelers … no one attended

On June 28, 2009 at 12:00, in an elegant hall at Cambridge University, Professor Stephen Hawking waited with drinks, balloons and a banner reading ‘Welcome, time travelers’. , time travelers’). Hawking sent out the invitations after the party was over. If time travel was possible, those travelers should have been able to make the appointment; but no one showed up.

In reality, Hawking had already predicted that time travel was not possible. That party was an original joke, which was precisely intended to show that no one would come.