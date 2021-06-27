Curiosities about black bears

How can you identify a black bear?

Black bears usually measure approximately two meters high when they are standing on two legs. Brown bears, on the other hand, are slightly larger (2.7 meters when standing).

On the other hand, the weight of a black bear can vary depending on its age and the time of year. Male black bears are much larger, since they can weigh around 300 kilos, while the females weigh around 80 kilos.

In contrast, male brown bears they can weigh up to 390 kilos and females up to 205 kilograms.