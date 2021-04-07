Curiosities about anemones

Where do anemones live?

Anemones inhabit all the world’s oceans, with different temperatures and depths. However, they are fundamentally en tropical coastal waters or in areas with a lot of green algae. Due to their deadly venom, there are not many marine animals that feed on anemones.

Also, these animals establish symbiosis (that is, they maintain a strong bond) with other marine organisms and species. For example, they protect some algae from sunlight and clownfish, as they have a layer of mucus around their body that protects them from the venom of anemones. For this reason, most clownfish tend to live, take refuge and reproduce surrounded by anemones.