Curing COVID with inhalable nanobodies: the experiments scientists are conducting

Nanobodies are tiny fragments of antibodies that can help in the treatment of various diseases, such as the disease caused by the new coronavirus and that has caused a pandemic for more than a year. Scientists are conducting experiments to cure COVID with inhalable nanobodies, and its results have been encouraging so far.

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh Vaccine Research Center They are working on the development of an inhalable treatment based on nanobodies to prevent and treat COVID-19 through very, very low doses. The therapy, called Pittsburgh inhalable Nanobody 21 (PiN-21), has been tested in Syrian hamsters with good results.

How does it work

Researchers use so-called “single domain” antibody fragments, which are easier to genetically manipulate and are therefore cheaper to produce than monoclonal antibodies, which are clones of a single cell type of the immune system and which require more careful genetic processes in the laboratory.

According to the research, published in the journal Science Advances, after introducing a dose of 0.6 milligrams of PiN-21 per kilogram into the noses of hamsters previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, experts observed that the treatment destroyed the virus within 10 days. In addition, the drug mitigated the effect of the pathogen on the lungs of animals and prevented viral pneumonia.

In other experiments The researchers placed the infected hamsters inside a chamber containing aerosolized PiN-21 nanobodies., in order to expose your entire body to the medicine. They noted that the viral load in the lung tissue of the rodents was severely reduced after exposure to the chamber.

An alternative against the pandemic

“We anticipate that the aerosolization treatment of PiN-21 could provide a convenient and cost-effective solution. to alleviate disease onset and reduce virus transmission, especially for mild COVID-19 patients who make up the major infection populations, ”the authors wrote.

And while this research is at a very early stage, as it still has to undergo many safety tests in non-human primates before it can be tested in people, it represents a hope for controlling contagions and preventing infections. “Combined with the marked stability and low production cost, this new therapy may provide a convenient and cost-effective option to mitigate the ongoing pandemic, ”the scientists wrote.