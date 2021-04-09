‘Curfew’ will continue starting at 11 PM in bars and restaurants in New York



The measure of cuts of night hours will be reviewed on May 6.

Photo: KENA BETANCUR / AFP / Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to uphold the executive order of restaurants close at 11 at night, including the protocol that New Yorkers must buy food when they have a drink in a bar, was extended until May 6, causing the “fury” of this industry in New York and a setback for 90 locals across the state that had filed a court measure to stop the measure.

Businessmen in the sector argue that there is absolutely no no proof that there is a risk of a large viral transmission from restaurants because they stay open a couple of hours more.

The Hospitality Alliance in New York City issued a statement on Friday that warns that they have advocated lifting the curfew for these establishments, as it raises operational and financial challenges.

“Among other issues, it encourages customers to abandon our highly regulated businesses and continue their night inside apartments unregulated and other spaces where security precautions are not taken ”, criticized this organization.

“It has no powers”

Last November, the state president issued the Executive Order 202.74 that imposed a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants, gyms, gyms and other facilities across the state.

Earlier this year, it extended the curfew to 11 p.m., and last week, it lifted it entirely for gyms, fitness centers, casinos, cinemas, and pool halls starting April 5. However, the rule was ratified for bars and restaurants, warning that it would be reevaluated next month.

But the resistance of this measure did not arise, as was predictable, only from spokesmen this battered industry, also state legislators confronted Cuomo reminding him that “Has no special powers” for this action classified as “arbitrary”.

“Despite claims by Democratic majorities that they revoked the governor’s emergency powers, there are still atrocious mandates that have absolutely no no scientific basis. These rules still in force on a whim that continues to harm our small businesses. ”said the Republican Senate leader, Robert Ortt.

Members of the Republican caucus argue that the curfew has had a “terrible impact” on the results of countless small businesses of the hospitality industry, by reducing the number of customers they can serve each night.

“These schedule cuts without any scientific basis are disappearing into neighboring states. And New York must do the same immediately, ”said Senator George Borrello.

Prudent measures

With the spring weather that encourages people to go out, restaurant owners take accounts that take them away from their recovery plans.

“In a restaurant, what leaves the most profit margin the most are the drinks. Not so much the food. And that couple of hours that cut us off can be the difference between cover business costs. And of course our tip impacts, ”said Miguel Acevedo, a Brazilian bartender from a restaurant in downtown Manhattan.

Spokesmen for the New York governorate shared with local media that the Health Authorities are taking “prudent measures for many scientific reasons, including the fact that it is necessary to observe how the new strain of COVID-19 continues to spread ”.

And indeed, coronavirus variants now account for nearly 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in the Big Apple, city health officials reported this week.

The local New York City variant, which health officials suspect is more contagious than the original strain, represented the 45 percent of samples tested between March 22-28, according to a recent New York City Department of Health (DOHMH) report

The data reveals that the call British variant of the virus, which is also believed to be much more contagious, accounted for another 30 percent of cases.

City scientists examined the genetic makeup of virus samples collected from 1,500 cases over the seven-day period to reach these conclusions.

The data:

1,000 bars restaurants have closed definitely its doors in the Big Apple since March 2020 due to the economic recession caused by the pandemic.