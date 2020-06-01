United States.- After four days of protests and riots over the death of George Floyd for police brutality, several cities in United States They made the decision to order a curfew.

The death of George Floyd, an African-American man, at the hands of a white police officer who subdued him by putting a knee to his neck for more than 8 minutes, despite Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe, unleashed a wave of social unrest in United States that has ended in riots in some cities that have even reached Europe.

Despite being one of the cities most affected by the protests, the authorities of NY they ruled out for the moment ordering a curfew, reports the AP agency.

However, some cities have done so, trying to preserve the peace after the wave of demonstrations against the actions of the police of Minneapolis that caused the death of an African American man.

In Minneapolis, where it all started with Floyd’s death, the deployment of the National Guard has been ordered. The state of Minnesota, where this city is located, is one of those that has declared a curfew.

At the state level, Arizona declared a state of emergency, thus establishing a curfew in the cities of Phoenix and Tucson.

For his part, Texas and Virginia conducted statewide disaster declaration.

Other cities that declared a curfew were: Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio, Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Charleston, Minneapolis, Rochester, Kansas City, Atlantic City, Portland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Salt Lake City , San José, Richmond, Seattle, Milwaukee, Toledo and Cleveland.

