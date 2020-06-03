Donald Trump ended his speech to the nation, in which he announced the mobilization of the Army to quell the protests, and outside the White House the Military Police, forming behind riot shields, charged against the hundreds of protesters gathered peacefully, helping each other with tear gas and wrapped by agents on horseback, to open a road in the Lafayette square. Minutes later, the president passed a small party walking to Saint John’s Church, the basement of which burned in the Sunday riots over the death of George Floyd, to photograph himself at the gates of the temple holding a Bible in his hand, before returning. to your residence.

Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington DC, Mariann E. Budde, to which the Church of Saint John belongs, has said she is “outraged” that Trump visited the church “after basically threatening a deluge of force military. ”“ The president used the Bible, the holiest text in the Judeo-Christian tradition, and one of the churches in my diocese, without even notifying us, against the backdrop of a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus and everything he stands for our church. “

Military helicopters guarded Washington at such a low height that it was possible to see the legs of the soldiers hanging from the doors of the aircraft. In the US capital, the only territory where the president can deploy the Army without first consulting with the governor, tanks are seen parked in various corners. The second day of the curfew began, four hours early, until 7:00 p.m. (midnight in mainland Spain), to avoid the chaos that occurred on the eve, with looting and fires in different parts of the city.

Around the center of the capital, hotels, pharmacies, banks and liquor stores were preparing for a new night of protests by covering their windows with insulation plates. They had already witnessed how other businesses had been destroyed or looted. Protesters were quick to scratch the new covers with the slogan “Black Lives Matter” or the characteristic “fuck 12”, which could be translated as “fuck the police”, referring to the police code “10-12,” which they use to communicate by radio.

The tension also ran throughout the city of Los Angeles after three days of conflict in which the police, despite a gigantic deployment not seen for three decades, seemed unable to distinguish between peaceful protests and acts of organized violence against businesses. . Several demonstrations were informally called through the networks in different parts of the city. The best-known streets of Hollywood gave a feeling of a state of siege, with all the shops covered in planks and the National Guard in the corners. The harsh warnings from the authorities, which stand in solidarity with popular outrage but are raising the tone day by day, were in vain.

One of the protests, at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Laurel, served to gauge who the protesters are and what they want. Sade Sellers and EJ Joseph were two of its organizers. They had called the protest and then, throughout the day, saw how she was called off alone by “the fear” of some of the deployment of the National Guard, Sellers said. “We cannot cancel our skin color because we are afraid,” he said to justify having moved on. About the looters, Joseph said that they were “somebody who walks on the street and doesn’t give a shit”. Finally, about 200 people gathered at the intersection.

The protest lived a symbolic moment of these days when the police in command of the operation that was watching them proposed a deal. He would kneel on the ground in solidarity with the protest, they would leave peacefully when the curfew came into force. It happened like that. At exactly five o’clock in the afternoon, Sellers and Joseph asked the people to go home. About 50 people remained waiting for some police action. In the US it is not uncommon for a demonstration to be peacefully detained by the police to make clear the commitment to a protest, as Jane Fonda does in front of Congress. Joseph believed that Monday would be the last day of protests and was glad that it had ended peacefully.

The previous days, Los Angeles had been able to see on television how organized gangs of looters entered shops in the Fairfax and Santa Monica area. This Monday, the same thing happened in Hollywood, despite the curfew. Taking advantage of a small protest at the well-known intersection of Sunset and Vine, a band that moved by car in the most touristic area of ​​the city assaulted several shops. The massive police response failed to stop them in broad daylight. Traffic at that time did not respect the curfew, much less quarantine. Similar scenes were lived in Van Nuys, north of the city. Late at night, helicopters and their sirens flooded the Los Angeles sky.

Hundreds of people defied the curfew through the streets of Washington while shouting the name of George Floyd, whose death occurred on May 25 at the hands of the police, has triggered a wave of protests across the country. Ironically, the agents deployed in the capital were indicating to the protesters where to continue their route while violating the order to stay home.

Dozens of cities across the country were on Monday night in curfew. But the measure takes on special symbolism in New York, whose eight million residents were preparing for a cautious return to normality after weeks of confinement in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has ruthlessly hit the Big Apple, leaving tens of thousands of dead. “There were 4,000 officers on duty last night,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday. “There will be twice as much tonight.”

In Minneapolis, the epicenter of the protests, where on May 25 white police officer Derek Chauvin drowned the African-American George Floyd, clutching his neck with his knee while the victim asked for help, in an action that the official autopsy has called homicide this Monday, Floyd’s brother has approached the scene for the first time, now covered in flowers and chalk drawings. There, wearing a mask with his brother’s face, he knelt down and let out a groan that represented the rage that has been spreading for seven days in the country. “Educate yourselves and know who you vote for,” he said through a megaphone. “This is how we are going to hit them. Because we are many ”.