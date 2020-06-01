Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this afternoon a curfew on the New York City starting tonight at 11 p.m. in order to avoid repeating scenes of violence and looting such as those recorded on Sunday night in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

MiamiWorld /diariony

Cuomo said he agreed, along with the mayor Bill de Blasio, impose a curfew in the city to avoid scenes of violence.

The measure will be in effect until 5 a.m. the next day, and that the number of police officers will double to 8,000 in the streets, and that the presence of the police will not be used. National Guard.

US authorities investigate extremism and disinformation in protests against police brutality that push peaceful marches toward violence

United States authorities were trying to determine if there were extremist groups infiltrating protests against police brutality across the country that deliberately pushed the mostly peaceful marches towards violence, and if there were rival countries behind a growing campaign. disinformation on social media.

As protests spread Sunday from Minneapolis to the White House, New York City and abroad, federal security agents insisted that far-left groups were fueling the violence. Meanwhile, experts following extremist groups also reported evidence of far-right activity.

Investigators also tracked the interference on the internet and studied whether there were foreign agents after the campaign. Authorities have registered an increase in social media accounts with less than 200 followers created in the last month, a common phenomenon of disinformation campaigns.