Large cities across the United States on Saturday afternoon declared a curfew in an in extremis attempt to contain before too late an escalation of recent street violence in intensity and extent. The death of George Floyd, a black man, as a result of a brutal assault by a white Minneapolis police officer, ignited for the fifth consecutive day the wick of racial resentment in the country. The landscape on Sunday morning showed the destruction of shops and public buildings from Washington to Los Angeles. The massive police deployment across the country to contain the anger has reached the point of deploying National Guard military forces in various states.

Despite the violence of the images that the entire country could see for hours on television and on the networks, only one case of the use of firearms emerged. At around midnight Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana, the police chief reported that three people had been shot during the protests and one of them had died, the Indianapolis Star reported. This is the most serious incident so far since that the riots began four days ago and spread across the country two days ago. Chief Randal Taylor accused a small violent group of causing the damage.

In Los Angeles, the city that the whole country looks at when there is a racial protest for having been the scene of the worst riots of the last century, 28 years ago, the mayor announced a curfew in the downtown district since 20: 00 until 5:30 in the morning. On Friday night, a small protest that barely occupied four streets in the center had caused extensive damage to shops and resulted in 533 detainees and six policemen being injured. By mid-afternoon it was evident that Saturday’s protest, this time in various parts of the city, was even more numerous and violent. At 7:00 p.m. local time, Los Angeles extended the curfew to the entire city and nearby municipalities.

In the evening, the mayor asked for the help of the National Guard. California’s reserve military corps patrolled the streets of the city on Sunday morning, a powerful image that has not been repeated since the Rodney King riots. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti himself spoke the words everyone was thinking about when he said on television that he had not experienced such a serious situation since that 1992 civil uprising, when at least 60 people died on the streets of the city.

Despite the gigantic police deployment, a numerous peaceful demonstration in the Fairfax tourist area led to serious small-group clashes with the police almost immediately. The violent ones destroyed and robbed businesses on the shopping street and in The Grove shopping center. The clashes with the police lasted well into the early hours of the morning. Numerous official vehicles were burned or damaged. At noon Sunday, the Police Department reported that it had made 398 arrests. Five officers were wounded, two of them hospitalized.

In Minneapolis, the city where the original event occurred last Monday and from where outrage has spread across the country, Saturday was the second night in a row with a curfew. Hundreds of young people of different races again disobeyed the order and demonstrated in different parts of the city, but they found a more forceful response from the National Guard, which launched tear gas.

In what has been the epicenter of the riots this week, the so-called third precinct police station, the landscape was bleak on Saturday. Virtually all the properties along five blocks on Lake Street were burned, some in ruins: restaurants, shops, a bank office and a very symbolic place in this crisis: El Nuevo Rodeo. This is the Latino club where both African-American George Floyd and the agent charged with third-degree murder had worked as night watchmen a year ago. Only the skeleton and the label remain.

Dommilli, a 31-year-old African-American youth, defended the revolts. “We have been trying to do this peacefully since Martin Luther King, and they made him pay, this is the only way, we have tried it in many ways.” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Saturday that up to 80% of detainees come from out of state, although the arrest data, according to the . agency, only reflects eight non-residents in the county since Tuesday, when it began. the brawl.

After eight in the afternoon, between 200 and 300 young people gathered peacefully in front of the burned police station on Thursday, with their knees on the ground, in memory of the way in which Floyd went to the other world, immobilized in the I land with an agent’s knee squeezing his neck. They chanted his name, “George Floyd”, shouted “I can’t breathe,” his last words, and also the familiar motto: “Black lives matter.” Then they marched up and down the street for hours. “This is a war! Whoever is not aware, thank you for your services, stand on the sidewalk ”, harangued one of the leaders of the protest, around ten at night. The National Guard dispersed the last remaining in the area soon after.

Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Portland, Rochester (New York), Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Atlanta or Miami also decreed curfews on Saturday night. The curfew serves as a legal instrument so that the police can arrest anyone just for being on the street, for no apparent reason. Its use is very exceptional, only in situations of generalized violence or in major natural disasters, to avoid looting. An Associated Press count puts 1,400 detainees in 17 US cities in these protests, not counting Saturday night.

The National Guard has also been deployed in Texas and Colorado and in the country’s capital, Washington DC, where a new protest was concentrated in front of the White House. Rather than call for calm, United States President Donald Trump has added fuel to the fire on Saturday morning with a series of tweets saying he had seen the tactical operation to contain protesters since his residence and that if someone tried to enter, the Secret Services (police protection body of the president) “will get on them quickly, they will not know where they came from.”

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the White House on Saturday shouting “without justice there is no peace!” and “I can’t breathe!” (Floyd’s last words before he died, as cop Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against her neck for almost nine minutes). Police tried to disperse them with tear gas, but protesters remained in place until late at night.

Some of the most violent scenes occurred in Seattle, where protesters burned police cars and dozens of shops in the city center, according to local King 5 television. In Jacksonville, Florida, an agent was taken to the hospital after having been “stabbed or suffered a cut” in the neck, according to Sheriff Mike Williams in statements collected by CNN. In Nashville, protesters set fire to the courthouse building. In Ferguson, Missouri, where the previous outbreak of similar racial riots occurred and for the same reasons in 2014, the county police department reported that its headquarters had had to be evacuated for damage to Saturday’s protest.

The massive nationwide protest against systemic racism also left other symbolic images. In some cities, the local police force stood in solidarity with the protest. In Flint, Michigan, officers removed their tactical gear to join the peaceful demonstration. Similar scenes were seen in Camden, New Jersey, or Kansas City, Missouri. In Santa Cruz, California, the police chief and several officers stood in solidarity with the protests by putting one knee on the ground, a solemn gesture against racism initiated by athlete Colin Kaepernick.