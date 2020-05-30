The mayors of Minneapolis and Saint Paul (USA) declared this Friday the night curfew in these two neighboring cities of the state of Minnesota, after the protests and riots recorded in recent days by the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of police.

The curfew will be for two days -from this Friday to Sunday morning- and will be in force from 20:00 to 06:00 local time (01:00 to 11:00 GMT).

Those who violate the curfew will face penalties of up to 90 days in prison and fines of $ 1,000.

In his resolution, the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, stated that “no person should move on any public street or public place.”

For his part, the mayor of Saint Paul, Melvin Carter, also invited citizens to observe an hour of prayer from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The curfew was declared after a night of riots, with looting and the burning of a police station in Minneapolis, which together with neighboring Saint Paul, are known as the “Twin Cities”.

This Friday the Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Officer Derek Chauvin, the cop who was shot by passers-by in Minneapolis with Floyd’s knee to the neck, of third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter.

Hennepin County (Minnesota) District Attorney Mike Freeman filed the charges shortly after the announcement of Chauvin’s arrest and explained that he did not do so earlier because he did not have sufficient evidence.

Floyd passed away last Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket. In videos recorded by pedestrians, Chauvin appears with his knee on his neck for several minutes.

Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, ”Floyd is heard, as the man is dying.

Floyd’s “can’t breathe” has become the cry of protests in recent days in Minneapolis, which have spread to other parts of the country.

