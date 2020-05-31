15 minutes. Authorities have decreed a night curfew in a total of 25 cities in 16 US states, including Minneapolis.

The city is the epicenter of racial protests, where Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that it has expanded for another day.

According to CNN television, there are currently 25 cities from the east coast to the west coast of the country with a night curfew.

The measure includes: Los Angeles, Denver, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Louisville, Rochester, Cleveland, Portland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Wisconsin.

On Saturday, the United States lived its fifth night of riots and protests in different parts of its geography, triggered by the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer, who suffocated him by pressing his knee to his neck on the ground when he was detained.

Walz announced that the measure includes Minneapolis and neighboring Saint Paul, both known as the Twin Cities.

Malicious actors

At a press conference, Walz justified the decision, claiming that it would be “naive and irresponsible to abandon the strategy.”

“The curfew on Friday and Saturday night allowed our security forces to attack those who wanted to harm our community,” said the governor.

Walz added that law enforcement agencies made “several arrests and have seized weapons, drugs, long weapons, handguns, ammunition, and knives.”

“We have reason to believe that malicious actors will continue to infiltrate legitimate protests for the murder of George Floyd, and that is why we are extending the curfew for one more day,” he said.

The governor indicated that during the hours of curfew the movement of rescue services and journalists will be allowed on the street.

However, on Saturday night the Police charged the informants and arrested some of them to release them later.

Fluid situation

Some 5,000 National Guard troops have been activated in 15 US states and in the District of Columbia.

In a statement, he said that there are also about 2,000 troops ready to be activated: The situation is fluid so the numbers can change.

The jurisdictions that have activated that body are Minnesota, Ohio, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.