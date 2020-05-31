Los Angeles, USA.- Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Louisville, Portland and Atlanta are some of the cities in the United States that announced a curfew to try to stop the violent protests against the police that erupted across the country after the death of the African-American George. Floyd by the police.

Los Angeles, the second most populous city in the United States, called the National Guard because of the riots that spread throughout the town on Saturday and led to violent clashes.

Since Friday night, the city center has been the core of the conflicts, with burned police cars, blocked roads and broken windows; that on Saturday they spread to other areas such as Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, where scenes of looting and pitched battles occurred.

For this reason, the mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, declared a curfew for the entire town that will last until Sunday morning and called, according to local media, for California authorities to deploy National Guard troops.

Other American capitals such as Atlanta (Georgia), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) and Portland (Oregon) have imposed similar measures, but in the case of Los Angeles the tense situation is reminiscent of the violent riots that in 1992 resulted in more than 50 deaths and two thousand wounded, after another famous case of police brutality against an African American citizen.

The mayor noted that the wave of protests and the coronavirus pandemic represent “the strongest moment he has experienced as a Los Angeles resident since the 1992 riots.”

During Saturday, several protesters gathered in the wealthy areas of Beverly Hills and West Hollywod / Fairfax in peaceful protests that subsequently led to violent confrontations.

Several shops in the well-known Rodeo Drive and Fairfax shopping areas, such as Apple Store and Nordstrom, were looted while barricades were organized on the most important avenues and highways in the city.

Despite the shocking images, there were also peaceful protests in neighborhoods like Boyle Heights, historically regarded as the heart of Latino activism in Los Angeles.

IN MINNEAPOLIS, POLICE ATTACKS THE PRESS

The state police charged journalists and protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota this Saturday, after some 400 people continued to congregate in the Fifth District area, after the start of the touch it is imposed in the city.

The agents attacked those present after some protesters threw firecrackers at them, and also addressed a group of journalists, whom they beat and tried to arrest.

The local television station WCCO confirmed in a tweet that one of its photographers had been arrested and that he had been hit by a rubber ball.

During the charge, the police used tear gas to try to disperse the protesters and reporters.

Professional entities of US journalists regretted this Saturday the attacks on informants by police and protesters in the protests that are ravaging the country these days.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) issued a statement condemning “attacks targeting journalists, media crews and news organizations covering the protests” as they consider to show a “total I despise their critical role in documenting issues of public concern and are an unacceptable attempt to intimidate them. “

This Saturday’s riots in Minneapolis come after a night of destruction, looting and fire on Friday.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that he had ordered the mobilization of the entire state National Guard for the first time in its history to deal with the unrest.

Riot in MIAMI

Like other cities such as New York, Washington, Atlanta and Minneapolis, Miami was the scene of various gatherings to protest the excessive use of force by a police officer that ended Floyd’s life.

What started as a peaceful rally hours later led to clashes between a handful of protesters and the police.

Some of the area’s residents applauded security forces from their balconies once the crowd was dispersed.

A scene that contrasted with the fireworks that lit up the Miami night hours earlier in honor of health workers who continue to face the coronavirus pandemic.

The peaceful rallies this afternoon were called by Save the Kids and Dreams Defenders, among other civil organizations.

“Do not kill us” and “Stop making these persecutions” were the demands in chorus made by some police officers who were watching the demonstration.

The march also sang the phrase that has become a national motto: “I can’t breathe.”

The riots were concentrated in the Downtown area and Overtown, two of the neighborhoods located in the city center.

The protesters, chanting slogans such as “screw the police,” “hit Donald Trump, or” riot, “set fire to several police cars and smashed street furniture in front of riot police.

Around 22:00 at night, the riot teams dispersed the crowd by using tear gas and rubber balls.

No arrests have been reported so far.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez declared the curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and so did the city’s mayor, Francis Suárez.

Those were the words Floyd said as he pleaded with the arresting cop, Derek Chauvin, to remove the knee that was placed around his neck to imprison him.

Across the United States, at least two people have died in the incidents and dozens have been injured, including many police officers, the target of protesters’ ire.

.