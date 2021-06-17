Curevac’s Candidate Vaccine Shows Only 47% Efficacy Against Covid-19

The CVnCoV vaccine, developed by the German biopharmaceutical Curevac, has been shown to be only 47% effective in preventing covid-19 in a second preliminary analysis, a blow for the company that aspired to an authorization by the European authorities for this quarter.

“In a hitherto unprecedented environment, with at least 13 variants within the analyzed subset of participants, CVnCoV achieved a provisional efficacy of 47% in any degree of severity and therefore did not exceed the predetermined statistical criteria of success ”, reported Curevac.

The biopharmaceutical has specified that “the first data show that the efficacy it depends on the age groups and of the variants of the virus ”.

“We expected better results in this preliminary analysis, but we have seen that with this incomparable variety of variants poses a challenge achieve high efficiency ”, declared its president, Franz-Werner Haas.

They will continue with the study of its effectiveness

Even so, the company adds that CureVac – which collaborates with the German chemical and pharmaceutical group Bayer for the development and distribution of the vaccine – will continue with the study until the final analysis with at least 80 other cases, so “the final efficacy could still vary.”

Franz-Werner Haas has also underlined that the environment studied with multiple mutations reflects the importance of developing “second generation vaccines because new variants are always appearing ”.

According to Business Insider, the German government – which opted for CureVac with an initial investment of 300 million euros– I had the vaccine for the second half of the year. However, in a recent list of supply plans the biopharmaceutical does not appear for 2021. The portal adds that, in an internal session of the Ministry of Health, an authorization was pointed out only for August.