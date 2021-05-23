CureVac works to expand its production capacity before receiving COVID-19 vaccine approval

BERLIN (Reuters) – CureVac expects European approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by June and is working on expanding its production capacity, according to the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper, citing a spokeswoman for the German company.

Since its inception in 2000, the biotech company has focused on so-called messenger RNA (mRNA), a drug and vaccine technology that has also recently become the center of European Union purchase negotiations.

The mRNA approach has been validated by the wide use of coronavirus vaccines developed by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, as well as Moderna, in Europe and North America.

However, more volumes will be needed to boost immunization coverage in Europe and potentially for booster vaccines.

“We expect approval to take place in the course of the second quarter,” the spokeswoman said in remarks released Sunday. “We are working to continue expanding production capacity with a growing network of partners.”

The Nasdaq-listed company is backed by investor Dietmar Hopp, GlaxoSmithKline and the German government, has said it aims to produce up to 300 million doses of the vaccine this year and up to 1 billion in 2022.

(Written by Paul Carrel. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)