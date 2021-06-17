CureVac vaccine against COVID is 47% effective, low result

CureVac, a company that develops a new vaccine against covid reported that final essays they threw an effectiveness of 47%, very low result compared to other vaccines.

The results appear to be a major setback in CureVac’s efforts to develop a covid vaccine, and the company’s share value declined in after-hours trading.

Although the entire information about the study of the company, which involves some 40,000 participants from Latin America and Europe, CureVac noted that preliminary results show that the vaccine is 47% effective against COVID-19 of any severity.

German pharmaceutical company CureVac’s vaccine candidate achieved a preliminary efficacy of only 47 per cent against Covid-19 disease of any severityhttps: //t.co/4938QjC7VV – dpa news agency (@dpa_intl) June 17, 2021

This does not meet what the company said were its “preset statistical success criteria,” although it did not specify what these were.

The World Health Organization It has said that vaccines with an effectiveness greater than 50% deserve to be used, although many of those that have already been approved have a much higher rate.

CureVac said the study was affected by the wide range of variants found among the COVID cases reviewed in the study and that the final results could vary.

Although we expected a stronger preliminary result, we recognize that demonstrating high effectiveness in this wide variety of variants is challenging, “said Franz-Werner Haas, CEO of the company, as quoted as saying.

Haas said that CureVac would continue to work on a final analysis and that the “overall effectiveness of the vaccine may change.”

The company noted that it has sent the information to the European Medicines Agency, which is conducting a continuous evaluation of the vaccine.

The study will continue until the final analysis and the totality of the data will be evaluated through the most appropriate regulatory path ”, stated CureVac.

A few weeks ago, the German authorities indicated that there could be approval delays CureVac vaccine, which uses mRNA technology similar to licensed vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Haas said the large number of variants CureVac found in their study, with a single case of COVID-19 attributable to the original variant, “highlights the importance of developing next-generation vaccines as new variants of the virus continue to emerge.”

emb