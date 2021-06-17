CureVac plummets 45% in the stock market after poor vaccine results

Frankfurt (Germany), Jun 17 (.) .- The German biotechnology company CureVac plummets this Thursday in the stock market more than 45% after reporting that the vaccine it develops against covid-19 is only 47% effective in preventing the illness.

CureVac shares fell 45.6% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, to 44.70 euros, in the early stages of trading.

Bayer, which collaborates with CureVac in the development of the vaccine, rose 0.7% to 53.61 euros.

The vaccine developed by CureVac uses Messenger RNA technology, which is also used by Pfizer / BioNtech and Moderna.

(c) . Agency