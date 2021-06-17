CureVac Fails Key COVID-19 Vaccine Trial With 47% Efficacy

By Ludwig Burger

Jun 16 (.) – German biotech CureVac NV announced on Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the main goal of the study and casting doubt on it. the supply of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union.

The disappointing efficacy of the injection known as CVnCoV emerges from an interim analysis based on 134 cases of COVID-19 in the study with some 40,000 volunteers in Europe and Latin America.

As the sole major buyer of CureVac, the European Union secured up to 405 million doses of the vaccine in November, of which 180 million are optional. This was followed by a memorandum of understanding with Germany for another 20 million doses.

CureVac shares traded in the United States fell 50.6% to $ 46.81 in post-release trading.

The company said that at least 13 variants of the virus were responsible for the infections among the study population.

Of the COVID-19 cases reported in the test, 124 were sequenced to identify the causative variant of the infection, he said.

One case was attributable to the original version of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, while 57% of the cases were caused by highly communicable variants, named of interest.

The company added that interim results suggest that the vaccine is effective in the youngest participants, but not those older than 60, the age group most at risk for severe COVID-19.

“While we expected a more robust interim result, we recognize that demonstrating high efficacy in this unprecedented wide diversity of variants is challenging. As we move towards the final analysis, with a minimum of 80 additional cases, the overall efficacy of the vaccine it can change, “said CEO Franz-Werner Haas.

The stakes for CureVac and potential buyers of its vaccine in Europe increased after age limits were imposed on the use of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, due to a link to extremely rare but life-threatening bleeding disorders. .

CureVac injection was also expected to play an important role in low- and middle-income countries, which have lagged far behind in the global immunization campaign.

(Report by Ludwig Burger, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)