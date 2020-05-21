Felipe Simas, 27, celebrated his wife’s birthday Mariana Uhlmann, who turned 29 on Wednesday, 20, with a romantic text on Instagram.

Actor Felipe Simas with family

Photo: Instagram / Estadão

“Two whole parts can become one. Today, my beloved becomes older. She manages to be even more beautiful than when I first saw her,” he wrote, with a photo of the two holding each other.

The day was also to commemorate the three-month-old son of the couple’s youngest son, named Vicente. Both are parents of Joaquim, six, and Maria Simas, three.

In quarantine, the family prepared a party just between them to celebrate the day, with cake and other sweets. Emotional, Mariana also celebrated the date on social media.

“I feel so fulfilled, and I am so happy to know that even though I am far away, I am surrounded by family and friends who give me love. I really wanted to be with everyone. [sem quarentena], but happy to be with you ^, Felipe, and our fruits “, he wrote.

The couple constantly share on social media photos with their children and texts demonstrating their love for each other. In April, Mariana Uhlmann Simas said, in her Instagram stories, that Felipe Simas had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

“We are under all medical care, I have always talked to the children’s pediatrician. Felipe is also well cared for, everything is calm, at first he felt very strong symptoms. On the first day he had a it improves, he saw that when he struggles, he relapses “, he reported at the time.

Weeks later, the actor announced that he was cured of Covid-19.

