MAIZ and Catracho, a new cure against the coronavirus in Honduras People confuse treatment with corn food They criticize the use of medicines by the media

Corn, a staple food for Hondurans since the time of the Maya, now has a new “variety” in medicine, the “MAIZ”, a therapy that, with that of “Catracho”, is a life expectancy for those who have just they have contracted the coronavirus (Covid-19), a disease that since March has caused 248 deaths in Honduras, but which is looming as a new cure.

“MAIZE” is a group of drugs that have been proposed as first-line drugs for the management of Covid-19. This arises as a result of many international studies, mainly in Spain, Italy and France, ”the main promoter of the formula in Honduras, internist Omar Videa, told ..

He added that studies in those European countries began to be implemented after learning the basis of why this disease occurred, how it had different reactions in the body and how to avoid complications.

The government has begun to distribute packages in the population, currently it has 160,000 treatments and the first 22,000 packages have already been distributed amid a controversy over whether it is true that it cures Covid-19 or is it just a business, so Thousands of people have questioned it on social networks.

Since the first two cases of contagion with coronavirus were confirmed in Honduras, in two women who arrived from Spain and Switzerland, Hondurans have had a bombardment of information and opinions from various public and private sources, many of them medical professionals.

This has even caused confusion between the sick and the healthy, who, in addition to what they hear in the traditional press, turn to reading what social networks and other communication systems say, detracting credibility, to a large extent, from radio stations. and television, daily, from the Government, to publicize the number of dead and infected, among other things.

We said it and those who know it express it, although when the truth is told and it affects the master of corporate media, they openly cut freedom of expression. The catracho corn is the same as the flour tablets, save the date. pic.twitter.com/XAWj5TyxSS – I am 504 Miguel Briceño (@Miguebrice) June 3, 2020

In this confusion, people of low educational level have not been lacking who associate MAIZ therapy to some extent with corn, the grain that is the staple food of Hondurans.

Videa explained that the “formula” acronym for “CORN” are four drugs: Microdacyn, Azithromycin, Ivermectin and Zinc.

MAIZ therapy is aimed “at people who start from the first moment with symptoms, it is a home treatment, there are people who have symptoms and due to disability or lack of evidence that we have in the country, we cannot be waiting for a result to be able to start the treatment ”, indicated Videa,

In addition, he stressed that MAIZ is a medical treatment for coronavirus, but “it is not a preventive treatment”, but rather identifies the symptoms of the patient.

By starting MAIZ therapy early, within 48 hours the absence of the initial symptoms can be evaluated, as well as with other people who are without symptoms and who, for some reason, were in contact with a suspect or a confirmed Covid patient. -19.

They use the Corn and Catracho Method for patients with Covid-19 in Honduras… https://t.co/BvtUwHzYYC through @YouTube – tebaz concha tumadre (@TebazConcha) June 6, 2020

According to Videa, between 30 and 50% of the Honduran population will become asymptomatic, but that does not mean that they cannot transmit the disease. In fact, there is no difference between the one with symptoms and the one without transmission of Covid-19.

“So, before that population it has also been suggested that they can be given the treatment that lowers their viral load and that they have the capacity, because our initial studies reflect the following: it takes approximately four weeks for a patient with a coronavirus to negative his test, that is, to do a PCR test, “said the doctor.

He added that PCR is a diagnostic test, through which a fragment of the virus is obtained, which can be eliminated normally after four weeks.

From the initial cases seen in Honduras so far, Videa pointed out, the virus “is eliminated nine days later, practically a week after the start of treatment.”