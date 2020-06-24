Remdesivir has become one of the antivirals with the best chance of becoming the certified cure for Covid-19, a situation that brings with it a millionaire business.

At the beginning of last month, after a phase of tests that showed positive results, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, indicated that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted an authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc for the Use of this medicine in the treatment of emergency cases by COVID-19.

Medicine for everyone?

At the time this news was released, the president of Gilead Sciences, Daniel O’Day, described the aforementioned authorization as a first step of great importance, while detailing that the company will be donating 1.5 million units of the drug to help patients.

« The entire world has been waiting for the results of Gilead’s clinical trials, and the positive results would likely lead to swift approvals by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies (in the United States). If it is safe and effective, it could become the first approved treatment for the disease, ”the report detailed.

« I can assure you that we are all focused on ensuring that this drug is accessible and economically viable for patients worldwide, » O’Day said in an interview for NBC.

The truth is that this last statement may not reach a good port if we consider the preliminary prices that revolve around this treatment.

More than $ 5,000 for 10 days

And is that as indicated by ., the Institute of Economic and Clinical Review of the United States indicated a new recommended price for the drug Remdesivir from Gilead Sciences.

This organization has suggested that, considering the benefits against Covid-19, the suggested price for an antiviral treatment would be $ 5,080.

This price is higher than previously reported by this Boston-based group, which stood at $ 4,500 for a 10-day treatment with Remdesivir.

It is important to mention that from Gilead Sciences they have not indicated what will be the price at which this drug will hit the market.

However, this approach would leave out many patients who, given the numbers that do not stop, would need the medicine in the following months.

What happens in Mexico is a clear example. In this market, a large part of the health-related expenses come from the pocket of each patient.

According to the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), 43 pesos out of every 100 pesos that are destined to health treatments come from the expenditure of Mexican households, which is double the OECD average.

This happens when in Mexico 52 percent of the population is served by public social security institutions, such as the IMSS and ISSSTE, and the remaining 48 percent do so with their own resources in private care centers.

These figures cover greater importance when we consider that, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), only between 5 and 10 percent of the population has sufficient income to cope with a serious illness or accident, while 22 percent of Mexicans are self-employed without any type of insurance, according to data from Condusef.

