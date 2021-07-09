Curaçao, rival of the Mexican National Team, could be disqualified

One day before his match against El Salvador in his 2021 Gold Cup debut, where he will share the group Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico, the Curaçao National Team He lives critical minutes due to the possible contagion of covid among his footballers, this after a positive case was confirmed in his entourage.

Through an official statement, the team led by the Dutchman, Patrick Kluivert, announced that positive cases were detected in its members, who have undergone a new test pending the results.

In the event that these new tests yield positive results in more than 50% of its members, the organization of the Gold Cup 2021 will not let them participate in the contest and, in case of being a lower percentage, they will be given the opportunity to summon to new footballers.

Curaçao would debut this Saturday against El Salvador in the opening match of the 2021 Gold Cup and is scheduled to play against Mexico next Wednesday, July 14, closing against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, July 18.

