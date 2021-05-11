Cupra’s yacht with 400 hp

Design and performance in the waves

In this space we are not used to talking about maritime vehicles but they also allow us to live unique experiences and unforgettable sensations. At the controls of this De Antonio Yachts D28 Formentor we will reach top speeds of 40 knots, with her hair blowing in the wind and a smile on her face. Their 7.99 meters in length, which can be extended with a half-meter aft platform, they feel really stable in the water.

The helmet, designed in a V-shape, will allow us to cut through the water and waves as if we were talking about an aerodynamic front. With his Petrol Blue color and black and carbon fiber accents We will make our love for motoring clear, also off the tarmac. What’s more, who has not already imagined anchoring with this yacht? Thanks to its distribution, and the placement of the benches in the center, we will have a solarium area both bow and stern. We also have a full bathroom and space for up to ten passengers.