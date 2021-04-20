Cupra, to the WTCR with Jordi Gené and Mikel Azcona

04/20/2021 at 10:13 AM CEST

After a 2020 season marked by the coronavirus pandemic in which CUPRA maintained its competitive spirit on the track and through virtual races, the brand is committed to strengthening its presence in the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) with two drivers from the automobile firm and four of its racing models on the grid.

The pilots Jordi Gené and Mikel Azcona, who are part of the CUPRA Tribe of Ambassadors in the Racing world and participate in the development of series and competition models, will be at WTCR 2021 as members of the Zeng & odblac team; Motorsport. The Hungarian team will compete with four CUPRA León Competición, CUPRA’s new racing tourism that last year demonstrated its potential in the TCR series by winning the TCR Italia championship and taking victory in the WTCR MotorLand Aragón race.

The winning formula

The combination of experience and youth is the strategy chosen by CUPRA for the 2021 edition of the WTCR. With more than 25 years of touring car racing behind him, Jordi Gené returns to the top competition of the TCR series. The Catalan driver was already part of the team that won the constructors’ world title twice in 2008 and 2009, and in 2015 he finished among the three best touring car drivers in the world: “I am very excited to be racing with CUPRA again and to do so alongside such a capable driver like Mikel. I have been involved in the development of the CUPRA León Competición, so I know well what this model is capable of. It’s going to be an exciting season & rdquor ;, affirms Gené.

On the other hand, young driver Mikel Azcona has had a successful career competing in the TCR series, and last year he was the driver with the most TCR racing victories. In 2018 he won the TCR Europe, and in his first season in the WTCR he obtained his first victory in Vila Real and finished the championship in sixth position. Last year, Azcona joined Zeng & odblac; Motorsport to compete in the 2020 season with a CUPRA León Competición, achieving victory in the last MotorLand Aragón race and finishing seventh in the general classification: “I am very happy to continue racing one more season with CUPRA in the WTCR. After two years in the highest level touring car competition with victories, my goal this year is to fight for the world title. I am convinced that racing alongside an experienced rider like Jordi will be the best formula to be competitive and get the most out of the CUPRA León Competición, a model prepared for this championship & rdquor ;, explains Azcona. In addition, the young driver will combine WTCR competition with his participation in TCR Europe 2021 with Evgenii Leonov, as part of the Russian team Volcano Motorsport.

An exciting season

The CUPRA drivers have eight racing weekends ahead of them to show off their driving skills in the WTCR, which is set to kick off at the historic German Nürburgring circuit in early June. The 2021 calendar includes events in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Hungary, South Korea, China and Macau until the end of November.

“At CUPRA we are convinced that youth and experience are the perfect combination to achieve our goals. Jordi Gené has great knowledge in the world of racing cars, and Mikel is part of the next generation of young talents who seek to be the driving force behind transformation. In 2021, CUPRA will be present in 70 races scheduled for this season in TCR world, continental and national series and championships. In parallel, we continue with our electrification strategy with the participation in Extreme E and PURE ETCR, where Jordi and Mikel will also compete together & rdquor ;, declares Antonino Labate, Director of Strategy, Business Development and Operations at CUPRA.

CUPRA Leon Competition

The new racing touring car, developed to compete in the TCR series and in endurance races around the world, has a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine capable of producing 340CV at 6,800 RPM and a torque of 410 Nm. Together with a six-speed sequential gearbox, the brand new CUPRA racing model accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km / h. Compared to the previous generation, the CUPRA León Competición combines the brand’s new bodywork and a chassis geometry designed specifically for the model, which reduces weight, provides rigidity and allows greater customization for each team and rider.

To achieve greater aerodynamic efficiency, CUPRA opted for HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology to produce lighter components that improve weight distribution, such as the steering wheel control module, air intakes and cooling elements.

The CUPRA León Competición perfectly represents the contemporary character of the CUPRA brand and its DNA from the racing world. Even before its racing debut, this innovative model already set new standards in the world of motorsports, as late 2019 became the first racing passenger car to be available for pre-booking through an online platform. In addition, the new model made its first virtual appearance in the CUPRA Simracing series last year with the CUPRA ambassadors. Marc ter Stegen, Mattias Ekström, Jordi Gené and Mikel Azcona.