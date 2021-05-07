CUPRA, sponsor of the last edition of the Open Banc de Sabadell Trophy

04/26/2021

On 04/27/2021 at 09:58 CEST

Sport.es

The CUPRA Formentor e-HYBRID and the CUPRA León e-HYBRID, official cars of the tournament, allow the most common trips with up to 59 km of electric autonomy, and obtain the ‘ZERO’ label from the DGT

Three years ago CUPRA was born to win over car lovers with exhilarating styling and contemporary performance, on a mission to challenge the norms set in the age of electrification. The CUPRA Formentor is the first vehicle designed, developed and produced specifically for the brand and it is the example of how CUPRA comes to break the rules. Nobody better than this car, in its plug-in hybrid version, to become the official vehicle of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, the emblematic tennis tournament that was held last week in Barcelona.