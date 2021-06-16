Cupra León Sportstourer eHybrid | Test | Reviews (2)

The Cupra Formentor that passed through the channel a few weeks ago is undoubtedly the pretty boy of the new Spanish brand. Your first exclusive model. But Cupra has not forgotten what it was originally: those responsible for bringing SEATs to their highest level of performance.

After the CUPRA Ateca, the second model of the brand was the CUPRA León. And today we have one of those variants of the Spanish compact. Of course, we cannot forget that we are in the 21st century, in the era of electrification. Hence it is a plug-in hybrid variant.

Is it possible to make a Leon Cupra with this technology with a sporty feel? Time to find out with this interesting variant with a family body, the Cupra León Sportstourer.

Exterior

In our test of the Seat León Sportstourer we analyze the evolution of the Martorell compact. The fourth generation progressed without drastic changes, betting on fewer sharp lines but maintaining the general forms.

How to distinguish a Seat León from a Cupra León? Well obviously, there is a different logo on the front, on this grill dark chrome frames. The air intakes are also larger and the headlights with Full LED technology are standard.

Few changes in dimensions too. The family Cupra León measures 4,657 mm in length (4,642 mm for the Seat, just 1.5 cm). They share width, 1,799 mm and the Cupra measures 1,463 mm (by 1,456 mm for the Seat). So yes, it is a bit wider at the front and the center of gravity goes 25mm lower on the front axle and 20mm lower on the rear axle.

We also see small additive exterior elements in the bumpers or in the wheel arches. They are not purely aesthetic, but have a practical purpose, to improve aerodynamics. Have 19 inch wheelsCUPRA-specific, in copper and black tones in our test unit, showing 340mm diameter Brembo discs with copper-colored brake calipers. And on the left front wing, the charging socket.

The truth is that this Petrol Blue Matt color drives me crazy. It is one of two matte shades available, in addition to standard shades, metallic paints, and two specialty colors.

And at the rear, the LED strip that joins the taillights, which by the way has dynamic indicators, stands out. It is a detail common to the Seat León, as well as the spoiler on the gate. What we do not see in the Seat is the diffuser that joins the four exhaust outlets … which are false because the exhaust is hidden behind the bumper.

Inside

We have the space that we had seen in the family Seat León, an aspect where the fourth generation of the compact improved a lot. The arrangement of elements is also very similar, with the absence of physical buttons that in our opinion worsens the ease of use. Especially when activating the lights manually (located in a low position to the left of the steering wheel) and the air conditioning on the screen of the infotainment system.

The presence, while not bad at all on the Seat, the Cupra takes it to a new dimension: From the illuminated CUPRA sills on the front doors to copper accents. Also very good materials on the dashboard, where we see a soft upper part or dark aluminum areas, which are repeated on the door, where we also find matching leather with the seats.

These are bucket-type seats in the VZ versions. As standard, they are finished in cloth but can be finished in black leather or in petrol blue like this one, with electrical adjustments that recall the position of several drivers.

There is also the interior light that you can change color and intensity, which also serves to identify the presence of vehicles in the blind spot and that warns you if a vehicle is coming when you are going to open the door.

Another specific element is the steering wheel. It is like the one on the Formentor VZ, which integrates the power button and a driving mode selector that allows you to vary between four profiles (Comfort, Sport, CUPRA and Individual.

There is no lack of the Digital Cockpit instrument panel, with a different design than the SEATs and in which you can change the way the information is displayed in different modes (you can see them all in the attached photo gallery).

Good space in the rear row of seats, both in space for the legs and for the although only for two occupants. And the transmission tunnel is quite intrusive. We really liked that, in addition to air vents, passengers can select the temperature of the rear seats. They also have

Trunk

One of the aspects in which the Seat León Sportstourer improved the most was the cargo space, with a 620-liter trunk, approaching the benchmark in its segment, the Skoda Octavia Combi that we also tested. That of the family Cupra León is identical but in this plug-in hybrid version it stays in 470 liters.

It loses 150 liters, yes, since the batteries are housed under the floor. It is a common solution and the reason why there are so many plug-in hybrid family bodies. And it is that it conserves enough space for the luggage of four people and is still a figure above a compact.

We have the usual practical items. Hooks to hold the load, hangers to hang bags, 12 V socket and even a 220 V socket. Or a net that allows the cargo space to be separated from the passenger compartment to load the car up to the roof. Using the handles on the sides you can fold down the rear seat backs, which are divided into two asymmetrical parts. The resulting space is completely flat and has 1,450 liters capacity.

equipment

The CUPRA León e-Hybrid stands out for having an overwhelming standard equipment. At no extra cost you get 19-inch alloy wheels, Full LED headlights and LED fog lights, all the elements that distinguish it from a Leon Sportstourer, electric and heated rear-view mirrors, tinted rear windows, aluminum pedals, sports bucket seats with lumbar adjustment …

You also find the instrumentation 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit and the 10-inch multimedia display with navigation system and compatible with Android Auto (wired), and Apple CarPlay (wireless). They come standard It also has four USB-C ports and wireless charging for mobile devices, as well as a rear view camera, autonomous Park Assist parking assistant, keyless opening and starting, electronic parking brake

You can download the CUPRA Connect app to control some functions from your mobile, such as cabin pre-conditioning (it has a three-zone climate control as standard), locate the car, manage the battery charge …

He is not ill endowed when it comes to driving assistance technologies. Includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Active Lane Departure Assist, Blind Spot and Rear Cross Traffic Detector, High Beam Assist, Fatigue Detector, Traffic Jam Assist with Signal Reader …

Obviously not cheap. The Cupra León Sportstourer 1.4 e-Hybrid 245 CV DSG has a recommended price of 42,980 euros and, if you prefer the 204 CV, 41,500 euros.

These are recommended prices, without discounts. It is possible to find offers for the Cupra León Sportstourer in our section of new cars, published by official dealers of the brand. Remember that this car can benefit from Moves III aid and that we have interesting tools to finance the car that can help you pay for it more comfortably.

Motor

The Leon Cupra have a mechanical range of gasoline engines more powerful than those of its Seat brother. You can find gasoline versions of 245, 300 and, exclusively with the family body, a 310 hp and all-wheel drive.

Sales started, however, with this eHybrid plug-in hybrid version. It is the usual scheme of the brand that we met, for example, in the test of the Volkswagen Passat Variant. It combines a 1.4-liter 150 hp (1.4 TSI) petrol engine, an electric 116 hp, for a total power of 245 hp (There is another variant with this same combination that stays in 204 hp).

The electrical part is powered by the energy of a lithium-ion battery with 13 kWh capacity With which we can travel up to 52 km in electric mode under the conditions of the WLTP regulations. You can charge it in a conventional 2.3 kW outlet in about six hours.

The system is linked to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and power is sent to the front wheels. Just need 7 seconds to reach 100 km / h from standing still and, if you don’t mind losing your license, you can reach 225 km / h. Negligible figures … but is it sporting? That we are going to see now.

Behaviour

There is no better mechanic in Cupra for getting around town. There, as long as you have a charge in the batteries, you move smoothly and energetically, because even though 116 hp and 330 Nm of torque from its electric drive don’t seem like many, you don’t need more because it delivers them instantly.

But you are not going to buy this Cupra to move around the city, but because it also promises emotions, which is what the brand sells. And of course it is a fast car, which gains speed very well, especially surprises when overtaking. And that when it reaches areas of curves it does not wrinkle.

It’s nice how it takes the curves. He is a diligent student who goes where they say without question. Even at high rates. It is somewhat understandable when you take it to the extreme, but it does not have reactions that get you into commitments unless you go overboard. A car that is easy to drive, very efficient, with a fabulous response to the accelerator and that transmits safety, also increased by the endless number of driving assistants who, in addition, work very well.

And that’s where the car may not be what a previous Cupra customer might be looking for. Because you are so isolated from the outside, without vibrations and noise, that it does not transmit. You don’t even notice when the combustion engine comes into play, it’s imperceptible.

You can play around with the driving modes a bit. The mode Comfort look for you to have comfort while the Sport more lively reactions. The Cupra it puts the steering harder, the suspensions in the firmer settings and the gear changes are made at higher revs. It also modifies the sound. But if in the Cupra Formentor I said that it was well achieved, here it squeaked a bit, it does not go well with this hybrid mechanics.

We still need to talk about consumption. Obviously, the more you can charge it in an outlet between runs of up to 45km (our best mark in electric across multiple charges), the better.

You can force it to move in electric or hybrid mode, as well as maintain the charge level or even recharge it, at the cost of consuming more gasoline, of course. We are going to give you a figure of the most precise measurement that we carry out. In 200 km traveled, with a single charge, we spent 5.8 l / 100 km, a good figure for its power level but which will increase on longer trips. To spend less it is necessary to know where to use the 100% electric mode, never at high speeds since the load will fly with a stroke of the pen.

Opinion autos.com

This Cupra León e-Hybrid Sportstourer costs 41,200 euros without discounts. And it has its enemy at home, the Leon eHybrid, for about 7,000 euros less, although with 204 hp. With identical power is the Golf GTE (for now without a family body) and the Skoda Octavia Combi RS iV (somewhat cheaper and with greater electric autonomy, but also slower in the 0 to 100 km).

What does Cupra bring against them? Aesthetics and a sporty and effective set-up, without a doubt. But maybe a little less extreme than some would like. I am more of a GTI than a R and it convinces me, but precisely for this reason the León eHybrid can be interesting … and notably cheaper.

It is also Cupra’s first approach to electrification, with a technology that can be further polished to give it more reactivity and provide more sensations. The good thing, if you love aesthetics, which you like a lot from what we have seen on the street, that you will find better discounts on this plug-in hybrid than on traditional combustion variants.

CUPRA León Sportstourer 1.4 TSI e-HYBRID 180 kW (245 HP) DSG-6

Photo gallery:

