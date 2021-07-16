Cupra León Sportstourer eHybrid | Opinions | Video

All of Cupra’s attention is being taken in recent times by Formentor. It is their first unique product, but cars based on Seat are still offered, such as the Cupra Ateca or the Cupra León. With the family body of the latter we spent a week. Not with a conventional variant, but with the Cupra León Sportstourer eHybrid, the plug-in hybrid version that we tested.

It is a car that aims to cover everything: spacious interior, interesting load capacity, good performance (245 hp of power and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 7 seconds) with reasonable consumption and 58 km of electric autonomy. And all seasoned with a sporty touch.

Does it comply with everything? It has a spacious interior, identical to that of the Seat León Sportsturer that we tested, but the trunk is penalized by its propulsion system, since it goes from 620 to 470 liters, something common in family plug-in hybrids. And yes, it is a fast and quite efficient car, but not so sporty in sensations, especially when it comes to switching between engines and pushing one or the other, or both:

It is not a particularly cheap car. It costs 41,200 euros without discounts. There is a variant of 204 hp more accessible (around 1,400 euros less), but it is more interesting then to bet on the Leon eHybrid Sportstourer, which with those same 204 hp means saving just over 7,000 euros. It does not offer such a firm touch and the aesthetics are not as special as that of this Cupra (something that also happens with the Skoda Octavia RS iV), but they are fast enough and have more electric autonomy, something that those who bet on a car are looking for with this propulsion system.

As a first approach to the world of hybrids, the León Sportstourer eHybrid convinces, but it lacks polishing those transitions between engines, which is good in the most conservative driving modes, but not as fine-tuned in Cupra mode, which is what it does to The cars of the brand stand above other more mundane versions and on which their brand was forged.

Photo gallery:

Photos