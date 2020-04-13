The car can roll at 235 km / hour in the wind tunnel

The data obtained in the competition also applies to street cars

The Cupra León Competition is, among other things, the result of more than careful aerodynamic work. What does this consist of? We detail it below.

The aerodynamics of cars is something that is vitally important in competition, but also in street models. The objectives are different, but the work to be done is similar. But what does this consist of? Take for example the Cupra León Competition, a circuit animal that has become as it is after following a series of steps.

The most important comes from the wind tunnel. In a controlled environment, the car faces winds of up to 300 km / hour. The sensors that are distributed throughout the vehicle analyze its surfaces. The air in question moves in circles thanks to a five-meter diameter rotor equipped with 20 blades.

The resistance data of the car is displayed on computers. There are hundreds of numbers to interpret and compare. The precision is millimeter, since any small change can affect the entire assembly. In the case of competition, the best possible cornering grip is sought without excessively affecting the resistance to straight forward progress. On the road, generally, it is about reducing consumption and increasing points such as stability, comfort and safety.

In the case of Cupra León Competition parts are measured at 1: 1 scale with actual downforce. Real contact with the road can be simulated and the behavior of the car on the track is predicted. Prototypes can roll at 235 km / h without actually moving off the ground. The wheels rotate thanks to electric motors that move belts under the car.

The data obtained after all these tests are compared with previous models, and of course they serve to improve future street models. But be careful, because the wind tunnel does not work alone. Known as supercomputing also plays a key role. When the development of a model is in the early stages and there is still no prototype to study in a wind tunnel, up to 40,000 laptops work at once to guide engineers. It’s really about the supercomputer MareNostrum 4, the most powerful in Spain and the seventh in Europe.

