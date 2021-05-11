Cupra León 2.0 TSI / 245 DSG: the new compact sports car

The new Cupra León, with a 2.0 TSI 245 hp engine and DSG gearbox is already with us. We show you all their photos and we tell you their details in a complete video.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 10, 2021 (14:00 CET)

Cupra León 2.0 TSI 245 CV, in video

The Cupra Leon wants to be one of the reference compacts again. To do this, it expands its range with a new 2.0 TSI 245 hp engine that adds to your seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Thus the options in the range of this Cupra León are expanded, which already offers five different variants to choose from.

Thus, the new model with block 2.0 TSI of 245 CV becomes the more modest pure combustion optionwith its seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. This block is available for both its compact body and the family Sportstourer. Above, you can choose the block 2.0 TSI 300 hp for the compact and the 310 hp for the family. The last one with four-wheel drive. The range is also completed with plug-in hybrid versions, 204 and 245 hp, both with a 1.4 TSI engine serving its combustion engine.

The Cupra León 2.0 TSI maintains its double exhaust outlet

Cupra León 2.0 TSI of 245 CV, everything it offers

Like the rest of the range, the Cupra León arrives with important sports accessories and a very complete equipment. Includes double exhaust outlet and 18-inch wheels as standard. Inside, the bucket seats with copper-colored stitching, a heated sports steering wheel with paddles and aluminum pedals stand out.

If we talk about equipment, this version of 245 CV of gasoline also has all expected driving aids, such as adaptive cruise control with lane keeping, emergency braking, blind spot detection and automatic dodging maneuver in the event of a possible accident. Also parking and cross traffic exit assistant, Digital Cockpit with 10-inch dashboard and all the connectivity with Android and Apple or, already in the Comfort package, Full LED headlights, tri-zone climate control, automatic parking or keyless opening and starting .

Inside come standard bucket seats

If we talk about mechanical and performance data, the 245 hp Cupra León 2.0 TSI has adaptive chassis control, which includes variable stiffness dampers, fully switchable ESC stability control system, progressive steering system and four riding modes, which adjusts throttle, shift and steering response. In addition, the brakes are CUPRA with 340×30 mm front discs and 310×22 mm rear discs (in option there are Brembos with 370×32 mm ventilated and perforated front discs and four-piston calipers) and a VAQ differential to offer the best performance in the step. by curve.

With a weight of 1,485 kg with the driver included (1,531 kg in its Sportstourer version), reaches 100 km / h from a standstill in 6.4 seconds and 6.7 seconds if we talk about the familiar. Its consumption is between 7.0 and 7.6 liters if we talk about the five-door body and 7.1 and 7.7 liters for the Sportstourer.

As for his range and prices, the Cupra León options are configured as follows:

5-door body

1.4 e-HYBRID 204 CV DSG-6: from € 40,900 1.4 e-HYBRID 245 CV DSG-6: from € 42,380 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG-7: from € 41,060 2.0 TSI 300 CV DSG-7: from € 43,680

Sportstourer body

1.4 e-HYBRID 204 CV DSG-6: from € 41,500 1.4 e-HYBRID 245 CV DSG-6: from € 42,980 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG-7: from € 42,580 2.0 TSI 310 CV DSG-7 4Drive: from € 47,310

