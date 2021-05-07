Cupra León 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG, the access version from 41,060 euros

We have seen in recent months how the range of the Cupra León was completed, the more balanced modelOf the brand sporty. First it was the 245 hp plug-in hybrid version, then the more powerful gasoline, then an access PHEV and now it is the turn of the Cupra Leon 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG. It is the access variant for those who do not want to opt for electrification and is now available with both bodies of the model.

Both the compact Cupra León and the familiar Sportstourer can be chosen with the 2.0 TSI engine, the same turbocharged four-cylinder that is used in the top of the range. In this case, it develops a power of 245 hp and 370 Nm of torque, while it can only be linked to the DSG automatic transmission double-clutch and seven speeds. These Leon Cupra are also front-wheel drive by default and achieve benefits that must be taken into account.

The Cupra León 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.4 seconds in the compact body and in 6.7 seconds when it comes to the Sportstourer. In both cases the maximum speed is 250 km / h. On the other hand, combined consumption goes from 7.0 to 7.7 l / 100km, according to the WLTP cycle, and CO2 emissions range between 162 and 175 g / km. Although the main thing is that they offer outstanding behavior thanks to the tuning of the chassis.

It is defined by details such as your suspension architecture McPherson type on the front axle and independent multi-link on the rear, with variable firmness dampers (DCC). Its hardness can be adjusted with the driving modes using the Cupra Drive Profile. As if that were not enough, this specimen has the limited-slip differential VAQ, to ensure a more efficient cornering, and an improved braking system, which can optionally be fitted with 370x32mm Brembo discs and four-piston calipers.

Between equipment That gives style to the Cupra León 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG include 18-inch wheels (19-inch optionally), bucket seats with copper stitching, heated sports steering wheel with paddles or aluminum pedals. The comfort It is provided by the Full LED headlights, the three-zone climate control, the automatic parking assistant or the Kessy keyless opening and starting system.

There are also some driving aids such as adaptive cruise control with pedestrian detection, automatic city braking, travel assistant, side or blind spot assistant. The Cupra León 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG part of 41,060 euros in the compact body and amounts to 42,580 euros in the Sportstourer family body.

Photo gallery:

Photos