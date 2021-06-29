Cupra is committed to inclusion with a Formentor LGTBi +

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Updated on Monday, June 28, 2021 – 19:19

Seat M High performance micromobility

On the occasion of the LGTBI + pride month this June, Casa Seat has been holding various activities in favor of diversity and the emotional health of the workers of the house. But the most striking thing came this June 28, World Day of LGTBI + Pride, with the exhibition in the Barcelona space of Seat of a Cupra Formentor ‘Diversity takes us further’ (with English legend, Diversity takes us further). The unit has been specially designed to represent the inclusive spirit of the brand, according to its authors.

“Being different is the result of being extraordinary,” says Antonino Labate, Director of Strategy, Business Development and Operations at CUPRA. The ‘proud’ car includes the message of inclusion of that slogan, which can be read along the body of the car in the colors of the arcoris flag reinforced by the northern lights, according to its authors.

“We did not want to embellish the car too much so that the message was expressed from inside the car, on its own skin”, explained Jordi Font, head of Color & Trim Development, for whom it was more than important to maintain “the essence of the original model” and enhance the diversity of small details.

“I think we have managed to maintain the very essence of the CUPRA Formentor and, at the same time, enhance the diversity of details,” adds the designer. “There is a first visual impact that is achieved with the color of the lines that stand out on the side, and then you see the letters that shine on the matte surface and invite you to come closer”, explains Jordi Font, for whom, “it has been very special to design this model that interprets diversity according to the spirit of the Cupra Tribe “, he adds.

“At Cupra we firmly believe in authenticity as a fundamental value for the full development of any person, both in their personal and professional life,” explains Benjamn Ramrez, head of the Department of Culture, Change and Diversity. The idea of ​​creating a special Formentor inspired by diversity was inspired through the collaboration of several different areas. The result is a car that “carries diversity in its DNA,” explains Cupra manager Miguel Dez, who is also the founder of Pride Moves Us, the network of employees that promotes LGBTI + inclusion that holds meetings in the building of the Headquarters of Cupra.

Among the activities this Monday at Casa Seat, a space to share concerns inaugurated a year ago, a discussion was held on the challenges of diversity and LGBTI + inclusion within the company and a talk on diversity and emotional health for the staff. , organized in collaboration with REDI (Business Network for Diversity and LGBTI + Inclusion), the first business network and expert on diversity and inclusion in Spain. “The objective of our diversity policies is that all people are truly free and sincere in their work environment and in the company, and that they transmit these values ​​to society,” Ramrez concludes.

The best experts have contributed to enhance this month of Pride and especially this June 28. Casa Seat has been characterized by its inclusive initiatives, as it also demonstrated last March in the week and on Women’s Day.

