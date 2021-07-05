Cupra Formentor vs BMW X2, which SUV is better?

There are cars that you know which suit they are after having driven just a hundred kilometers; with others, you need more time, more variety of paths, more demanding driving. That is what happens to our two protagonists, who the first impression, being very good -Better, starting, in one car than in another-, surprise or improve in more specific uses. Don’t worry, we will reveal all those secrets to you, but let’s start with a quick positioning first: with the price of this Formentor, in addition to its performance, effectiveness, equipment or quality, any such alternative is a waste of money. It sounds harsh, but it is.

Neither Audi, nor VW: Cupra … Also authentic BMW DNA, but with nuances. To start with, maybe you throw in the towel when you get on and drive this Formentor, because at first it may seem like a car with “flat” sensations, which in Audi has been its S division, sports that although they are hyper-efficient and run like hell they end up being a bit boring for a certain type of audience. Do not worry, In a few minutes you will see that the Formentor crosses that thin red line that separates an efficient car from another, which is also fun, but without the need to impose, as in previous productions made one hundred percent by Seat — come on, the same Cupra Ateca– an unnecessary rigor in its set-up that makes it lose balance as a car for everything.

It is on twisty roads where the most differences appear between the Formentor and the X2

With the BMW X2 M135i It will happen to you, from the start, the opposite of its rival: its engine sounds more serious and powerful, its torque is overwhelming at low revs, the gearbox even emulates a jerk if you use the most sporty driving modes that contribute to setting you up and getting a feel for yourself. smile on the face; It is also more nervous steering and, apparently, more agile and sporty … Then, you will notice that both models have a meeting point and that, from there, one of them reaches a slight inflection point. Let’s start with the engines; look at the performance tables without overlooking that the Fomentor is, more than less heavy, yes clearly more bulky.

Acceleration

Cupra Formentor

BMW X2 M135i0-50 km / h 1.7 seconds 1.95 seconds 0-80 km / h 3.23 seconds 3.83 seconds 0-100 km / h 4.65 seconds 5.40 seconds 0-120 km / h 6, 3 seconds 7.50 seconds 0-140 km / h 8.5 seconds 10.05 seconds 400 meters 12.92 seconds 13.72 seconds 1,000 meters 24.04 seconds (213 km / h) 25.31 seconds (205.84 km / h)

The perfect engine

M-TSi. The perfect engine would come out of combining them: the BMW underbody, the middle and upper zone of the Formentor. If in daily use the TSi is delicious due to its elasticity and ease of thrust, the BMW is also much more consistent and faster in response even when, in most situations, it turns with the lowest engine revs. fruit of its more open exchange relationships. In its progression, either due to the effect of the transmission – speed and staggering – or the response of the engine, the explosive force of the M135i is diluted as that of its rival gains strength, punch and character: The TSi goes further and climbs better during its last two thousand laps, although it has no way of limiting the gear jump – the BMW does, provided an intermediate position is selected from the DSC.

The exercises give the Formentor a clear advantage in all measurements, although it must be recognized that the BMW engine is so pleasant and even more advantageous under normal road or city driving that the performance measured “foot to board” is not so valuable. , but immediacy.

The Cupra Formentor VZ brings out all its character on mountain roads

By the way, and since we have cited the change, the additional point that I have put to the BMW X2 M135i in “the test” it has only one explanation: its answer is much more homogeneous than that of its rival, perhaps because thanks to its additional oil radiator and its converter technology it is less sensitive to high temperatures and hard work. Being a very good change, it must be recognized that it does not have the speed and smoothness of the DSG / 7, but as I told you, it does seem to withstand more and better a demanding and continuous treatment.

Eight gears, however, are a crowd when you pick up two of them and the guidelines to homologate low consumption, compromising the rest of the gears: in mountain areas of second and third gear, and although the BMW engine has to give and take, it is much better adapts the engine and gearbox of the Formentor. There the first big differences begin to appear, since the Formentor blends better with this type of slow lines, hairpins, small straights and continuous changes of rhythms in which, when braking, the Formentor also had another ace up its sleeve: its Brembo brakes, an option of 2,500 euros. We have not tested the series Cupra equipment but it may happen like the X2 135i, forcing us to slow down with the kilometers.

The BMW X2 M135i is more nervous to start than the Cupra

Braking

Cupra Formentor

BMW X2 M135i50-0 km / h 8.6 meters 9.17 meters 80-0 km / h 22.3 meters 24.07 meters 100-0 km / h 34.8 meters 37.86 meters 120-0 km / h 50, 3 meters 54.89 meters 140-0 km / h 64.68 meters 72.9 meters

Initially the BMW seems more responsive and reactive. It doesn’t really feel like an SUV, but like a car with a very low center of gravity.. This version has a front self-locking that contributes greatly to transmitting power well and minimizing understeer, while the rear axle only has electronics to transfer all the torque that reaches the ground: for many, it will be an anchor in tow since it does not moves, contributes little to rounding turns; for others, it will be a sure reassurance. Having said that, the BMW requires full attention to the front axle, but for other reasons.

The piloted damping is optional for a ridiculous price but it is not as well achieved as that of the Formentor. On some occasions it is somewhat dry and on others it does not stop the sway well, although longitudinally it does respond effectively. But its gear ratio and steering knobs provide enough nervousness to demand extra concentration from the driver, always forced to draw very fine or get into a dynamic of continuous corrections and handling with the steering wheel if you do not do each duty at the right time, marking well the braking, turning and acceleration points, at which time you can open the throttle without contemplation.

Cupra Formentor VZ.

It is not that he cannot keep up with his rival, but that he will do it with more demand or stress in driving, and everything is aggravated if the asphalt is not properly asphalted. With the BMW, simply, you need to spin much finer to drive fast, although in return it admits more errors and reacts less abruptly to the limit, something that in the case of the Fomentor can be the situation of getting to unseat the skills of the driver.

Consumption

Cupra Formentor

BMW X2 M135iUrban 9.91 l / 100 km 10.1 l / 100 km Highway 7.14 l / 100 km 7.1 l / 100 km Weighted average 8.22 l / 100 km 8.3 l / 100 km Maximum in the test 20.5 l / 100 km 23.0 l / 100 km Average autonomy 670 km 730 km

Yes, because the Formentor has two faces, and one of them is not very friendly if you are not very clear about what you have in your hands. As a starting point, we are looking at the car with the best damping in its category – piloted as standard – as well as the most participatory transmission of all among the 4-wheel drive derived from a front-wheel drive: if the front end is very incisive, The rear, depending on the chosen driving mode, helps to register the trajectory by opening the throttle from the moment you turn the steering wheel. Initially, it is a car with unusual abilities for its volume and dimensions, easy to drive, fast, efficient, more stimulating than what it was, for example, at the time. Audi S Q3, but be careful because it does not warn and when you break its adherence limit you will find very violent reactions at very high speeds.

BMW X2 M135i.

Best of all, as if there was some artificial intelligence in its electronics, driving aids seem to come to the rescue depending on your level of piloting, depending on how you act on the steering wheel and pedals, letting you slide the rear a little more – sometimes with a certain bounce – or stopping them immediately. In short, Cupra has raised a driving dynamics that is not only very effective, but also very exclusive without at all penalizing the pleasure of using its Formentor.. Go ahead that the X2 M135i is a true device, but the Formentor beats not only the data, also for real effectiveness and global sensations.