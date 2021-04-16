Cupra Formentor | Opinions | Video

We have taken a look at Cupra sales in the first quarter of the year. The new Cupra Formentor has more than 80% of them. It is the only exclusive model of the brand, you will say and that the Cupra León has barely arrived with the hybrid versions. True, but it is no less true that the Cupra Ateca is the best price / power ratio in the segment (and broader).

What makes the Cupra Formentor so special? We spent a week with him to find out. And beware, it’s easy to like it. The aesthetic is close to exactly what people are looking for now: something akin to an SUV … even if its goal is not to get off the asphalt. The same thing that has catapulted the Kia Xceed or the Mazda CX-30 as the best-selling models of their brands in our country.

We have already said once that we will see more such vehicles in the coming years. With a somewhat higher driving position and more forceful forms than a compact, but that we can hardly classify as an SUV. They won’t happily get off the asphalt (people don’t want them for that either), but they will consume less fuel… and they behave better on the road.

It is this last section, above all, where the Formentor stands out among its competition. I already liked how it moved around the corner with the 150 hp 1.5 TSI engine, but if you choose the VZ versions, such as the 310 hp we tested, it is even better, adding performance and all-wheel drive, which helps to round out the curves. And without being radical, because it is easy to drive for drivers of all kinds and it does not complicate your life on a daily basis.

It has good equipment, a very neat interior (I would say better than the one we saw in the Volkswagen Golf test) at an appropriate price, because for 46,920 euros (without discounts) you will not find anything in the market so powerful and with that equipment, Unless you go to premium brands. A full of successes that almost nobody offers.

Photo gallery:

