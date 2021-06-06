CUPRA Formentor offer analysis May 2021

1,593 Formentor units are those that have left the doors of CUPRA dealerships this May, a surprising figure considering that the cheapest CUPRA Formentor costs € 30,170, a price well above the price that until recently was the king in sales, the Dacia Sandero, which has only managed to invoice this fifth month of the year 962 units. All this makes us wonder what that Formentor on offer for € 280 / month is like.

Design and personality on all four sides

As we have said, the access Formentor not exactly an economy car with a price of five million of the old pesetas, but yes very complete. To begin with, it gives its buyer that image of an SUV with sports overtones that is so in demand, followed by its own design not shared with SEAT that elevates it to a somewhat more premium or aspirational terrain. To this is added that it is a practical and spacious vehicle With a wheelbase of 2,680 mm and a luggage compartment of 450 liters, so we are talking about a figures typical of the D segment of ten years ago.

In the mechanical section, the well-known 1.5 TSI turbo petrol in its 150 hp and 250 Nm version associated with a six-speed manual gearbox, a propellant that meets performance (8.9 seconds for 0-100 km / h) and fuel consumption (6.4 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle), and which is emerging as a very logical and versatile option for all those who do not seek the extra push that they will find in the 2.0 TSI with 245 hp.

To complete the “plenary session 15” we have to talk about his complete equipment, which includes elements such as 18 “alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, digital instrumentation, LED headlights, wireless charger, reversing camera, XDS differential lock …

In short, the CUPRA Formentor 1.5 TSI 150 CV for € 30,170 is a very suitable and balanced car that fits most profiles looking for an SUV with a sporty and aspirational flavor with a notably lower rate than German proposals such as the Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI S tronic from € 42,680 or the BMW X2 sDrive18i from € 37,900, and not too far from those of SEAT, since an Ateca FR 1.0 ecoTSI 150 CV costs € 31,140, ​​while a León Sportstourer FR 1.5 TSI 150 CV stays at € 27,036.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best premium C-SUVs on the market.

Also in renting for 280 euros per month

In addition, CUPRA offers this Formentor in renting for € 280 per month, a fee to which must be added a initial entry of € 8,175 as well as a 10,000 km annual limit for each of the four years in which the contract is extended. Likewise, all maintenance and insurance costs are included, but not tires, which are commonly included in other rentals but not in those offered by the brands themselves.