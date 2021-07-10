CUPRA Formentor offer analysis July 2021

A few days ago my colleague David Clavero got behind the wheel of what is perhaps the most desired and special CUPRA so far, the Formentor VZ5 with the charismatic 390 hp five-cylinder under the hood, the same propellant that we find in machines such as the Audi TT RS or the Audi RS3. If you want to know what we think about it, do not miss the viedotest about it, but if what you are looking for is one for the day, you should know that there is a Formentor for € 30,855, which we have also tested in Diariomotor.

So aesthetically the Formentor is presented as one of the most attractive options in the segmentPremium C-SUV, with muscular lines that exude sportiness on all four sides and its own design, although it is true that the SEAT León’s DNA is noticeable (for some in excess). For all the rest, offers good habitability for its occupants with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm and a correct luggage compartment of 450 liters.

The 150 hp engine is sufficient for daily use

Regarding the mechanical section, for this access drive we have resorted to 1.5 TSI of the Volkswagen Group in its version of 150 CV and 250 Nm of torque associated with a six-speed manual gearbox. With this mechanic the Formentor is capable of making a 0 to 100 km / h in a decent 8.9 seconds and sign a mixed consumption of 6.4 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Therefore, it is evident that with this mechanic We are not facing the most effective or sporty Formentor, but rather an SUV capable of moving day-to-day with ease and not being clumsy on a winding mountain road, so if you like to “go cheerful” you should climb a few steps and opt for the balanced 2.0 TSI 245 hp with DSG-7 dual-clutch automatic transmission, a propellant that suits you like a glove.

Regarding the level of equipment, It has a very complete endowment totally far from a basic version, and therefore, far superior to that of its main rivals. In it we can find elements such as 18 “alloy wheels, three-zone climate control, digital instrumentation, LED headlights, wireless charger, 230 V plug, reversing camera or XDS differential lock, among others.

There is a renting for 280 euros per month

The CUPRA Formentor 1.5 TSI 150 CV has a base price of € 30,855, and it is also possible to access a renting of € 280 / month for four years and 10,000 km per year with an entry of € 8,174.93 which includes all maintenance and safe except tire change.

The main rivals are the classic German trident composed of the Audi Q3 Sportback 35 TFSI (150 hp) from € 40,500, the BMW X2 sDrive18i (136 hp) from € 37,900 and the Mercedes GLA 180 (136 hp) from € 38,750, although By price, the great alternatives focus on the Lexus UX 250h Business (184 hp) from € 29,900 and the Volvo XC40 Premium Edition (129 hp) for € 25,000.