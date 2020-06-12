Features a 245-horse plug-in hybrid motor

Can travel up to 50 kilometers in zero emissions mode

The Cupra Formentor is an SUV coupe developed by the Spanish brand. Introduced in March 2020, it boasts a 310-horsepower gasoline engine or a 245-horsepower plug-in hybrid variant with 50 miles of autonomy in electric mode. Its price has not yet transpired, but it is confirmed that deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Cupra Formentor It is the first model developed exclusively by this manufacturer. It joins the company’s first car, the Cupra Ateca, and the recently launched Cupra León. It is part of the expansionist plan of the company, which wants to double its sales in a period of between three and five years. In its first year on the market, Cupra sold 14,400 vehicles.

Among its rivals are models such as the BMW X2 M35i or Audi SQ2, although both are smaller.

CUPRA FORMENTOR 2020: OUTDOOR

The Cupra Formentor It is 4.45 meters long, 1.84 meters wide and 1.51 meters high. Their battle is 2.68 meters.

The brand explains that the rocks of Cape Formentor, the most famous and wild in Mallorca, have inspired the design team in creating the body blisters. The front axle is dominated by a large radiator grille that accentuates its sporty personality, which is reinforced by the treatment of the diffuser section.

The front of the Cupra Formentor 2020 It stands out for the presence of a hexagonal grille, headlights with LED technology and a hood that has a vertical slit that increases the sportiness of the whole. The bumper integrates the fog lights.

On the side we must mention the 19-inch copper-colored wheels and a marked rib on the rear wheel arch that energizes this part in its transition to the rear. Above all, the light strip that joins the optics, the roof spoiler and a prominent rear diffuser through which four exhaust outlets are distributed two by two stand out.

CUPRA FORMENTOR 2020: INTERIOR

The Cupra Formentor it has semi-bacquet sports seats with a carbon fiber backrest, a specific steering wheel with the bronze logo, a dashboard presided over by a 12-inch screen with navigation and online connection functions, digital dashboard and the latest advances in the field connectivity.

The multimedia system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Only the first allows a wireless connection. There are also four USB C connections.

The boot has a capacity of 450 liters in the gasoline version and 345 in the plug-in hybrid.

CUPRA FORMENTOR 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Cupra Formentor It has Level 2 autonomous driving technology. It includes predictive adaptive cruise control, emergency assistant, travel assistant and departure assistant, which alerts occupants of the presence of traffic before opening the doors.

The Formentor has infotainment systems and connectivity compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, on par with the standard of the moment. It incorporates gestural control and a voice recognition system.

A SIM card integrated in the vehicle allows you to download applications and access online services, expanding the functionality of the vehicle and even accessing information in real time in a telematic way, such as driving statistics or vehicle alerts. It also allows you to configure alerts linked to the speed of the car. In the plug-in hybrid version, this technology allows you to monitor the state of charge.

CUPRA FORMENTOR 2020: MECHANICS

The Cupra Formentor it is available with a gasoline engine without electrification or as a plug-in hybrid.

With motor gasoline Traditional, it delivers 310 horsepower and 400 Newton meters that come from a 2.0 TSI propeller with direct injection and turbocharger associated with 4Drive all-wheel drive technology, which constantly records the movements and adhesion of the vehicle to transmit the necessary power and torque for each wheel.

How plug-in hybrid It has a 150 horsepower 1.4 TSI gasoline engine that is complemented by a 115 horsepower electric motor and a 13 kilowatt hour capacity lithium ion battery. The maximum joint power is 245 horsepower with a torque of 400 Newton meter. The autonomy in electric mode is 50 kilometers.

Both mechanical options feature DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission using shift-by-wire technology, so the gear selector is not mechanically connected to the gearbox, but operates via an electronic connection. The steering wheel paddles also allow manual control.

CUPRA FORMENTOR 2020: PRICES

Cupra has not yet confirmed the price of the Formentor, although it has said that deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/12/2020 Cupra reveals more details about Formentor 2020. 03/02/2020 Cupra Formentor 2020 presented.

