CUPRA Formentor diesel offer analysis

The CUPRA Formentor range continues to expand its possibilities and is now launching a 150 hp 2.0 TDI diesel engine to convince those looking for the lowest cost per kilometer. Until now the Formentor has only been available with gasoline or plug-in hybrid engines, however The first diesel CUPRA is put on sale with the idea of ​​offering a sporty SUV, but capable of offering very tight fuel consumption for those who demand long kilometers.

The 150 hp Formentor 2.0 TDI becomes the first CUPRA (without SEAT) diesel

Until today, no CUPRA – as CUPRA is understood today – had been offered with a diesel engine. Far is that SEAT Ibiza CUPRA 1.9 TDI of 160 CV. But the Spanish firm, independent from SEAT, seeks to expand its range of possibilities as much as possible, and for this reason it has decided to put on sale a diesel Formentor taking advantage of the latest generation of 2.0 TDI engines from the Volkswagen group.

This mechanic is a 2.0 TDI that develops a 150 hp maximum power, and a maximum torque of 340 Nm (360 Nm with automatic transmission). We can associate this motor either with a 6-speed manual gearbox, or to one 7-speed DSG automatic. As a particularity, if we choose the manual gearbox we will have a 4×2 configuration, while In the case of the automatic transmission, the 4Drive all-wheel drive is obligatorily added. With the manual transmission, the average consumption approved is 4.8 l / 100 km and the CO2 emissions of 126 grams, while with the automatic transmission the consumption is 5.9 l / 100 km with CO2 emissions of 156 grams. In any case, and given the lack of hybridization technology, diesel Formentor always gets the C label.

Once we look at the purchase prices of the CUPRA Formentor, what we find is that the Formentor 2.0 TDI of 150 CV is available from 32,890 euros with manual transmission and 4×2 traction, and from 37,990 euros with automatic transmission and 4×4 traction. To get an idea of ​​how this diesel version is in the range, we will look at the 1.5 TSI 150 hp engine available from 29,670 euros (manual and 4×2), the 2.0 TSI 190 hp engine from 37,990 euros (DSG 7 and 4×4) or the 1.4 eHybrid engine of 204 hp from 36,640 euros.