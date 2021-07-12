Cupra Experience at the wheel of the VZ5 in Castellolí

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

The Cupra Formentores the model fully developed by the new Seat brand, so that it is the faithful representative of its design philosophy and performance spirit. Despite the sporting heritage of the firm, or at least from when it was a Martorell racing division, in this new era they have allowed themselves to launch a 150 hp access version, which may sound like little for those of us who remember the Seat León Cupra 300 that they like so much. It was quite a surprise, yes, but it came accompanied by the promise of a dream on wheels: the Cupra Formentor VZ5. Its name says it all, starting with the five-cylinder Audi block that it keeps under the hood and that We already know about the TT RS or the RS Q3 and RS 3.

We talked at length about the Formentor VZ5 in this article, but we had not yet had the opportunity to test it. An occasion that was worth the wait, as we have seen after our visit to Barcelona. Before explaining our feelings at the wheel, let’s review what characterizes the variant more performance of the CUV range.

To identify it, it is necessary to look carefully and carefully, especially at the rear. It is there where we find the specific exhaust outlets for this VZ5 and which are double on each side in a diagonal position, one above the other. The diffuser is also new, which is designed to improve aerodynamics and reduce the weight of the set by using a level material such as carbon fiber. Seen from the front we find a different hatching on the grid. In addition, the units present during the day, wore the tone Tiaga Gray which will only be available on the VZ5, like the 20 inch wheels.

We soon left behind the opinions about its design, which may even seem too contained, to sit behind the wheel. We do it welcomed in your near perfect grip CUPBucket seats for an average driver. It’s time to start the engine and enjoy, we tell you more in the gallery with the odd surprise that the firm had in store for us.