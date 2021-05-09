Cupra expands the Leon range with the 245 horsepower petrol version

A new member comes to the Cupra Léon family, this time with a 245-horsepower 2.0 TSI gasoline engine that It covers the offer in terms of thermal engines at the bottom.

Associated with efficient and fast 7-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission, the new version includes a limited-slip differential to better manage engine power and maintain the high level of performance typical of the brand’s models.

Available with the five-door body or the estate Sportstourer, This Lion has a capacity for acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h of 6.4 and 6.7 seconds, respectively, while the maximum speed reached by both versions is 250 km / h.

Outwardly it stands out for its advanced aerodynamics, 18-inch wheels (19 in option) and the double exhaust outlet on each side of the rear diffuser, while inside keeps seats and sporty details that characterize the Cupra.

The bucket seats are a hallmark of the interior, as are the digital screens, since they are highly equipped models.

To improve the dynamics, As standard it incorporates the Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC), which allows varying the firmness of the shock absorbers; the progressive steering system and the Cupra Drive Profile driving mode selector, It adjusts the steering, throttle response, shifting and suspension to the chosen type of driving.

The rest of the equipment is very high, with Full LED headlights, keyless opening and starting system, digital dashboard, infotainment system with 10-inch screen and three-zone climate control, while in the security section, elements such as adaptive and predictive cruise control with pedestrian detection, the automatic city braking system (Front Assist), Side or Blind Spot Assist with vehicle detection up to 70 meters, door opening warning system or travel assistant (Travel Assist), among many others.

The starting price of the Cupra León 2.0 TSI with 245 horses, not including discounts, is 41,060 euros in the case of the five-door body, Meanwhile he Sportstourer rises to 42,580 euros.

Two tailpipes protrude on either side of the rear diffuser.CUPRA