Presumably it shares the engine with the Cupra Tavascan

That means it will have 306 horsepower

Cupra el-Born threatens to present itself sooner rather than later after a well-informed Seat source has not denied the project’s existence. Its power will be 306 horses.

The production version of the Seat el-Born is yet to be discovered. However, it is already intuited that it will not be the only vehicle born from this project. Cupra he wants his piece of cake in the form of a spicy electric compact, which he considers calling Cupra el-Born or Cupra Born, as reported by Auto Express.

According to the mentioned medium, a source of the high spheres of Seat He has not denied the existence of the project. “We do not comment on future products.” It is already known that, when the river sounds, water carries.

The Cupra el-Born will be a new offshoot of the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group, the same from which, for example, the Volkswagen ID.3 is born, from which it is rumored that there will be a sports version for sale in a few years.

The first details of the recipe of the Cupra el-Born they have to do with the motor and its battery. The logical thing would be to borrow the provisions of the first electric in the history of Cupra, the Tavascan, which has a power of 306 horsepower and a 77 kilowatt hour battery capacity. The autonomy according to WLTP of this is 450 kilometers.

Obviously the benefits of this sports model would exceed those of the Seat el-Born, whose prototype version, with 204 horsepower, is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / hour in 7.5 seconds. The Tavascan announce this same sprint in less than 6.5 seconds. Both the Seat and the Cupra el-Born They will also accept recharges in outlets of up to 100 kilowatts, which will mean that they can recover 80% of their autonomy in about 45 minutes.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.