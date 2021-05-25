CUPRA Born: the Spanish electric compact with 231 CV has arrived (and is going strong)

You have before your eyes the definitive CUPRA Born: the first compact electric car manufactured by CUPRA, SEAT’s aspirational subsidiary, created in 2018. A car with which CUPRA aims to show that electric mobility does not have to be boring, as they themselves claim. The two main pillars on which the brand is based are electrification – as it has previously demonstrated with the hybrid versions of the CUPRA Formentor and CUPRA León – and sportsmanship.

Let’s put ourselves in context: The CUPRA Born was initially presented, in March 2019, as a concept version (or prototype) and named as SEAT el-Born, which was intended to be something like “the economy version” of the Volkswagen ID.3. However, a year later, the management of SEAT and CUPRA, led at the time by Luca di Meo, recalculated the initial plans for this model to be marketed under the, at that time, the new CUPRA sub-brand.

The objective was clear: instead of selling a low-cost version of the Volkswagen ID.3 with a reduced markup, good old Di Meo envisioned a Premium version of the ID.3, with better finishes and sporting aspirations. That was his conviction to improve the commercial margin for each unit sold. The result? The production version of the CUPRA Born that you are seeing on your screens today.

The CUPRA Born is a Spanish electric car that… will not be manufactured in Spain

Yes, you read it right. The CUPRA Born is based on the Volkswagen ID.3 and, like this one, is built at the Zwickau plant (Germany) on the MEB platform of the German consortium. Its name, Born, is in honor of the picturesque and cosmopolitan neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​the province in which this model has been designed.

The The main features of its appearance make it clear that it has been sketched on the basis of the Volkswagen ID.3, on which they have applied different changes in elements such as the light groups, the grill or the bumpers. In addition, its design shares 90% of the lines that the SEAT el-Born prototype premiered in 2019 and its subsequent reinterpretation as CUPRA el-BORN in 2020.

Therefore, although the exterior design remains practically unchanged from the model that we already (almost) all knew, there are some details that manage to surprise us. We talk about its sharp headlights, the word “CUPRA” in the style of the Tavascan, the central ribs of the hood, the lower air intake framed in copper or a light that runs through the entire tailgate, giving a futuristic look and reminding us, in an obvious way , the family airs of the SEAT León or CUPRA Formentor. Undoubtedly, the CUPRA Born has a much more dynamic and aggressive image than its “cousin” the ID.3, thus breaking with the “friendly face” design of the latter. In this sense, bravo for CUPRA.

The Volkswagen Group has, however, wanted to maintain the status of the German brand not allowing to equip Matrix-LED headlights in the CUPRA Born, which the Volkswagen ID does enjoy.3. The headlights are “only” full LED and, at least, their presence is enhanced by a few small triangles with dynamic lighting. Finally, you can choose between six colors for the bodywork and 18, 19 or 20-inch wheels, including copper-colored details.

The CUPRA Born has an interior halfway between the Formentor and the Volkswagen ID.3

The interior design of the CUPRA Born reminds us, once again, of the Volkswagen ID.3, similar to what happened on the outside. It has a minimalist interior that highlights a small digital instrument panel and simple graphics, as well as the gear selector on the right. The center of the dashboard is chaired by a floating screen of which, it is appreciated, is 12 inches as standard, larger than the 10-inch that equips the ID.3.

There are also two major changes inside. On the one hand, we find a sports design steering wheel, identical to the one used in the CUPRA Ateca or CUPRA Formentor, with two satellite buttons for the ignition and driving modes. The other big change lies in their Bucket seats as standard made from recycled materials.

One of the points that we have criticized the most in the Volkswagen ID.3 is the large presence of hard plastics in order to lower costs in order to offer a competitive price in the vicinity of 30,000 euros. In this sense, The CUPRA Born has a console covered with a material with a neoprene appearance -also present in the seats- that gives a much higher quality feeling.

The copper-colored details are still present in the cabin, as well as technological elements seen in other models of the group. We talk about components such as head-up display with augmented realityWireless, Apple Car Play or Android Auto, Inductive Mobile Phone Charging, Predictive Cruise Assist, Signal Recognition or Lane Assist. The The CUPRA Born’s boot is 385 liters.

Up to 231 hp of power and 545 kilometers of electric autonomy

The CUPRA Born has a single motor located on the rear axle, which make this electric CUPRA a rear-wheel drive vehicle through its single-speed transmission.

The range is made up of four versions with powers between 150 and 231 hp, depending on the net capacity of the battery (45 kWh, 58 kWh or 77 kWh), which give it different ranges of autonomy:

Power Net battery Autonomy 0-100 km / h150 hp45 kWh347 km8.9 seconds204 hp58 kWh423 km7.3 seconds204 hp (231 with e-Boost) 58 kWh420 km6.5 seconds204 hp (231 with e-Boost) 77 kWh545 km7 seconds

The 204 hp version can count on the optional e-Boost pack, which increases power to 231 hp for a few seconds. This pack is available with two battery options: a 77 kWh and a 58 kWh. With this second battery, you get instant response and can accelerate from 0 to 50 km / h in just 2.6 seconds and from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 seconds.

The CUPRA Born with the 77 kWh battery is compatible with a protocol of CCS fast recharge up to 125 kW power, which allows you to recover 100 km in just 7 minutes on chargers such as the Ionity network. For charging at home, three types of domestic wallbox are marketed, with between 7.4 and 11 kW of power. In this case, recharging the battery will take about six to eight hours.

Knowing how the CUPRA people fine-tune their cars, El Born will not disappoint

If we take as a precedent the traditional dynamics of the CUPRA models, everything indicates that the CUPRA Born will follow in the footsteps of its brothers, with a sporty set-up that will not be at odds with the possibility of daily use with some comfort. The CUPRA Born has changes in the suspension, the set up of the steering and the height, lowered to the ground.

Expect the CUPRA Born to boast good road dynamics, effectiveness that will go hand in hand with the sportiness and fun of a model designed to satisfy the more “emotional” side of road mobility.

In short, the CUPRA Born improves each of the points in which the Volkswagen ID.3 has been conceived. Its design is more dynamic and attractive, its interior looks better finished, its performance is superior and it does not seem to suffer from the lack of character of the ID.3.

The great unknown that we still have to know is its price, which will be the key to determine if it is worth opting for a whole CUPRA or if the surcharge that they ask for it will be so great that it is worth getting an ID.3. Bets are accepted.