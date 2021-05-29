Cupra Born, the first Spanish electrician of great production

Test Cupra Formentor 1.5 At the wheel We tested the Volkswagen ID.3

The compact 100% electric Cupra born born with the unwavering aspiration to conquer, conquer and conquer. To those of here and even to those of the antipodes. With their 4.32 meters in length be the one to put Cupra on the map of many more markets around the world. And the one that will inaugurate electromobility in its origin, Spain, although it is not manufactured here, but at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau (Germany).

The Cupra born It will be the first Spanish electric car of great production and will arrive in the last quarter of the year. It started out being Seat and calling el-Born, but it has ended up being Cupra and has simplified its name so that it can be easier to identify in different markets around the globe.

Above the Volkswagen ID.3

Logically, it is the Spanish version of ID.3, but just by looking at the photos it is obvious that there is a lot of change in him. Aesthetically, he gives his brother a major ‘nap’. The new front, much more sharp, without roundness and clearly more aggressive, imposes much more character.

If we look at it from the side, the Cupra Born scores points with the huge 20 “wheels (18 “standard) and heel pads very marked … and if we go behind, we find a oversized rear diffuser, to be present in all versions. In addition, the finish of the car, with the taillights attached horizontally, is the signature of the Seat family, leaves a very good aesthetic taste in the mouth.

Sporty indoor environment

If inside the Born already denotes character, inside the same thing happens again. When you open the doors, the first thing that catches your attention is your bucket seats (which, in addition, include among their recycled plastic materials collected directly from the oceans).

Regarding the Volkswagen we also see here that the treatment that Cupra has given to its version is clearly more careful. In addition to the touches of color (copper for the details and blue for the dashboard, roof and door panel trims) we find a central molding, in gray, with decorative elements, a center console with lid -much better it turns out than the Volkswagen one- and, in addition, covered with the same material as the seats, sports steering wheel identical to that of the combustion Cupra.

Of course, ‘structural’ elements are maintained such as the control panel located in the right area of ​​the digital instrument panel to select the modes D or B -the latter to increase retention- that are a little behind if we want to go ‘playing’ with this factor to recover energy.

A range with many variants

In the technical section, as expected, there are not many differences with the ID.3. The Born range will be established around three power electric motor (150, 204 and 231 hp) and three battery capacities (45 kWh, 58 kWh and 77 kWh). And, for performance reference, its acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 seconds.

The most accessible version (with 150 hp and 45 kWh battery) offers an initial autonomy of 350 km (the data in this section are still provisional), while the combination of 204 hp engine and 58 kWh battery is now 420.

From here we enter unexplored territory by the ID.3 and exclusive to Born. You can add the e-Boost pack, which offers an extra 20 kW of power (thus jumping to 231 hp), while maintaining the 58 kWh battery (we will obtain better performance and autonomy practically does not change) and, in addition, it has improved brakes and 19 “wheels. we add the e-Boost pack with the pack Range (which raises the battery capacity to 77 kWh) we will jump clearly over 500 kilometers of range (545).

Cupra Born versions

Engine of 150 hp – Battery 45 kWh – Autonomy of 350 kmEngine of 204 hp – Battery 58 kWh – Autonomy of 425 kmEngine of 231 hp – Battery 58 kWh – Autonomy of 420 kmEngine of 231 hp – Battery 77 kw / h – Autonomy of 545 km

Cupra has not detailed at the moment the loading times for his Born, but he does announce that admitting powers of up to 125 kW, so that in fast charge we will be able to recover enough energy to travel 100 kilometers in just seven minutes and in 35 we could go from 5% to 80% capacity in our battery.

Cupra-style chassis

We could not verify this – we will still have to wait a bit to prove it – but the guys from Cupra made it clear to us that Born is going to also express its aggressive look.

In fact, the Cupra born have a dynamic chassis control (DCC) with a specific set-up for the model of the Spanish brand. In addition, its height is lowered both on the front axle (-20 mm) and on the rear (-15 mm) with respect to the Volkswagen ID.3.

There will also be a function ESC Sport for the stability control that will allow the pilot to ‘play more’ (it can even be disconnected), which can configure the Born character according to four driving modes predefined: Range, Comfort, Individual… and also the Cupra, the sportiest (which in the more powerful versions ‘releases’ the additional 20 kW that add up to the total 231 hp).

equipment

The connectivity be one of the most prominent elements in the Born’s endowment, we have already advanced that it will have a digital watch box that will be combined with a 12-inch center screen (standard in all versions and similar to that of the Formentor).

Among the most interesting details that we will find, it is worth highlighting the augmented reality head up display (which projects the information onto a larger surface of the windshield), the connection system of the mobile (either Apple or Android) wirelessly (there will also be a charging platform without cables) or the vocal assistant that allows us to handle functions orally and that is activated with a very Spanish “Hello, hello”.

Assistance systems include the active cruise control, which combined with the assistant that prevents involuntary lane departure and the lateral assistant allows us to enjoy a semi automated driving even at high speed.

The Cupra born also offer traffic sign reader, exit alert -if a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist comes when opening the door-, precolysis system…

Altogether, and still in aesthetics, the Born has left us a nice feeling. It is a car with a lot of packaging. The large tires, the reinterpretation of the front and a very aggressive rear give it a look that could perfectly pass through a combustion car.

