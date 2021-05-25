Cupra born, the first electric sports car with a Spanish ‘flavor’

The brand derived from SEAT, Cupra, with which its variants are identified more sporty in aesthetics and mechanics, just presented your first electric racing car named Born that although it is based on the same MEB platform that the Volkswagen group gave to the ID.3, it has important mechanical and, above all, aesthetic differences.

Images of Cupra born, its first electric sports car

Cupra Born, the first electric racing car from the Spanish firm

Born, a very Cupra electric

In aesthetics the differences are radical, since the Cupra born looks a lot more aggressive and dynamic than the ID.3 and maintains the DNA of the other vehicles of the firm. The surprising thing is that it uses the same bodywork as the volkswagen electric but with occasional changes it looks very different.

For example, you have a sloped hood sportier than the VW ID.3, the headlights are much more angular and it has a larger closed lower grille. On the sides, the bronze-colored wheels and sporty design, as well as the black C-pillar that leaves it a ‘floating roof’, mark the main differences.

Images of the Cupra Born, its first electric sports car

Cupra Born, the first electric racing car from the Spanish firm

And behind, sports news are on behalf of the stops triangular in shape that are connected by a LED light bar and a lower diffuser predominant that completes her athletic appearance.

Images of the Cupra Born, its first electric sports car

Cupra Born, the first electric racing car from the Spanish firm

Sports cabin

.

He too new Cupra Born electric it stands out from its twin brother VW ID.3 in the cabin but there the differences are much more subtle. For example, its center console is higher and above it is a rectangular screen of 12 inches for the infotainment system and its bucket seats They have the peculiarity that they are made with fabric that was made with plastic extracted from the seas.

Also, it has a digital dashboard with a very Cupra presentation, it has moldings in copper tone contrasting with an interior in dark colors and panels and roof different from ID.3. A unique detail will be the augmented reality front screen which is available only at the top levels of the Electric born.

Images of the Cupra Born, its first electric sports car

Cupra Born, the first electric racing car from the Spanish firm

More powerful mechanics and on three levels

.

The Cupra Born will be equipped with a electric motor arranged on the rear axle, same as ID.3, but has a different battery configuration and three power levels and two ranges of autonomy.

For him Born input there will be a battery of 45 kWh that gives it 340 km of autonomy and a power of 148 horses. In the intermission, you will have a battery of 58 kWh which gives it an autonomy of 418 kilometers and a power of 201 horses.

Images of the Cupra Born, its first electric sports car

Cupra Born, the first electric racing car from the Spanish firm

And at the top will have the 228 horsepower e-boost engine and the same battery as the intermediate one that will give it the same range of autonomy. This will be the fastest as it will be able to do from 0 to 100 kph in 6.6 seconds. At the entrance it takes him 8.9 seconds do the same.

There will be an option for the top configuration to which you can install a 77 kWh battery which gives you a range of more than 530 kilometers of autonomy and that also gives you the fastest charging times as it can go from 5 to 80% of the battery in just 35 minutes.

Images of the Cupra Born, its first electric sports car

Cupra Born, the first electric racing car from the Spanish firm

FACT

The new Cupra Born electric It will have Europe as its main market and for now it will not come to America and its prices will be announced in September 2021.

Images of the Cupra Born, its first electric sports car