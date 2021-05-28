Cupra Born: Here are the provisional prices for the Spanish market

The arrival at the Cupra Born market It will be a before and after for the electric vehicle niche. This product is born surrounded by a special aura that combines premium and sporty attributes. They should both do it more attractive to the public, especially now that the Volkswagen Group wants to be a leader in this technology. But this will not be the only thing you need, especially considering that these vehicles are still expensive.

Therefore, not even 24 hours have passed since it debuted in society when we already have a price list. Go ahead that the Cupra born It is still pending to finalize the paperwork for homologation. Therefore, although we talk about trim levels, optional packs and rates, we must be cautious as they are not final. Even so, it serves to take the pulse and know what your position in the market, especially regarding its cousin, the ID.3.

The Cupra Born is available in two versions and with three optional packs

If you take a look at the Cupra web configuratorFor Spain, you will see how the Born range will be configured. At first commercial time, there will only be available two mechanical versions. Basically, the elements of the equipment are shared, highlighting elements such as the front bucket seats, progressive steering, sports suspension, 12-inch central touch screen or Hands-free access and start (KESSY).

To complete this endowment there are available three optional packages. The first is called Advanced and, among other elements, navigator sum, predictive ACC, Light Assist, traffic sign reader, reversing camera or tinted windows. Second is the pack Pro. In this case it provides a 360º camera, Travel Assist, rear traffic alert, Emergency Assist, automatic parking assistant or electric and ventilated front seats.

Last is the pack Top. It is the most complete and all the previous equipment adds BEATS Audio sound system, Head-up Display with augmented reality or front windshield with acoustic shield. It also does not forget the control of dynamic chassis DCC and the panoramic glass roof. Unlike other manufacturers, Cupra allows them to be included in any of the mechanical versions available, individually or in combination.

For the “coolest”, there are available six shades to dress the body from Cupra Born. On the part of the alloy wheels you can choose five options ranging from 18 to 20 inches. Finally there is the upholstery to cover its interior. As standard, and at no extra cost, it is equipped with the SEAQUAL of which we have already spoken. However, there is the possibility, after going through the checkout, to choose between two more “elaborate” ones.

Range and prices, for the moment estimated, for Spain …

Taking into account the technical and equipment possibilities of the Cupra Born, the initial prices seem very tight. True, we are talking about a sum greater than 30 thousand euros for the access version of a model that plays halfway between compacts and minivans. What’s more, the brand does not indicate if these rates are with all possible discounts, including the MOVES III Plan.

It will take a little patience and wait a bit. At the bottom of the attached table we indicate that these rates could be more or less altered. We hope it will be for the downside, because if the Volkswagen Group wants to succeed with its electric models, it cannot climb the vine. The good thing is that, from the outset, it is cheaper than its cousin, the Volkswagen ID.3. If we add to that that it is still “more premium”, it would win. Or not?

Traction Change Battery Autonomy Finish Price * 110 kW (150 hp) RWD Automatic 55 kWh 349 kilometers Base 31,600 € 110 kW (150 hp) RWD Automatic 55 kWh 349 kilometers Advanced 32,500 € 110 kW (150 hp) RWD Automatic 55 kWh 349 kilometers Pro € 33,070 110 kW (150 hp) RWD Automatic 55 kWh 349 kilometers Top 35,345 € 110 kW (150 hp) RWD Automatic 55 kWh 349 kilometers Advanced – Pro – Top 37,715 € 150 kW (204 hp) RWD Automatic 62 kWh 427 kilometers Base 36,720 € 150 kW (204 hp) RWD Automatic 62 kWh 427 kilometers Advanced 37,620 € 150 kW (204 hp) RWD Automatic 62 kWh 427 kilometers Pro 38,190 € 150 kW (204 hp) RWD Automatic 62 kWh 427 kilometers Top 40,465 € 150 kW (204 CV) Automatic RWD 62 kWh 427 kilometers Advanced – Pro – Top € 42,835

Note from Cupra (Official website): Prices are shown as monthly installments or as full payment and are subject to change.

Source – Cupra